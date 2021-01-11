Paris, January 11th, 2021

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on December 31st, 2020 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

38,000 shares

36,322,943.15 euros in cash

During the second half of 2020, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,269 purchases, for a total volume of 242,661 shares and a total amount of 100,773,217.00 euros

2,284 sales, for a total volume of 239,661 shares and a total amount of 99,656,590.20 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash



PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Total 2,269 242,661 100,773,217.00 Total 2,284 239,661 99,656,590.20 01/07/2020 61 3,000 1,161,100.00 01/07/2020 68 4,000 1,561,602.15 03/07/2020 62 3,000 1,189,400.00 02/07/2020 14 3,000 1,197,150.00 07/07/2020 6 500 199,000.00 06/07/2020 44 1,000 402,122.15 08/07/2020 15 1,000 399,800.00 07/07/2020 10 500 201,425.00 09/07/2020 2 500 199,575.00 09/07/2020 15 500 201,059.40 10/07/2020 4 500 197,525.00 13/07/2020 26 1,500 607,500.00 13/07/2020 9 500 200,500.00 14/07/2020 45 3,500 1,414,635.10 14/07/2020 57 3,500 1,402,050.00 15/07/2020 47 2,000 827,424.55 16/07/2020 27 1,500 610,775.00 16/07/2020 15 500 205,500.00 20/07/2020 24 1,500 609,500.00 17/07/2020 18 1,000 411,500.00 21/07/2020 21 1,500 616,893.45 21/07/2020 18 1,000 415,775.00 22/07/2020 43 1,500 609,701.30 23/07/2020 17 500 203,250.00 23/07/2020 30 500 201,487.00 24/07/2020 42 1,000 398,406.55 24/07/2020 42 2,000 792,550.00 27/07/2020 20 1,500 606,060.00 27/07/2020 16 1,000 401,800.00 31/07/2020 13 2,000 752,000.00 28/07/2020 55 15,000 5,775,300.00 03/08/2020 44 6,500 2,425,251.60 30/07/2020 200 11,000 4,150,885.25 04/08/2020 27 2,000 748,700.00 31/07/2020 9 6,000 2,212,300.00 05/08/2020 1 1,000 375,000.00 04/08/2020 3 1,000 369,600.00 06/08/2020 15 4,000 1,495,500.00 06/08/2020 22 3,000 1,116,600.00 07/08/2020 6 1,000 374,000.00 07/08/2020 5 1,000 372,000.00 10/08/2020 9 2,000 751,000.00 10/08/2020 21 4,000 1,488,500.00 11/08/2020 80 14,000 5,311,700.00 13/08/2020 1 1,000 391,200.00 12/08/2020 40 6,000 2,332,603.40 14/08/2020 14 3,000 1,162,000.00 13/08/2020 2 1,000 393,000.00 17/08/2020 8 1,000 386,500.00 17/08/2020 7 1,000 391,000.00 18/08/2020 9 2,000 768,500.00 18/08/2020 26 2,000 776,050.00 19/08/2020 6 1,000 383,300.00 19/08/2020 20 4,000 1,547,200.00 20/08/2020 38 4,000 1,525,350.00 20/08/2020 22 4,000 1,533,100.00 21/08/2020 2 1,000 381,500.00 21/08/2020 2 1,000 386,000.00 26/08/2020 7 1,000 393,500.00 24/08/2020 69 3,000 1,177,502.50 27/08/2020 25 2,000 798,750.00 25/08/2020 19 3,000 1,198,000.00 28/08/2020 49 3,000 1,188,500.00 26/08/2020 24 2,000 802,600.00 31/08/2020 55 5,000 1,971,100.00 27/08/2020 35 2,000 802,000.00 01/09/2020 11 1,000 392,800.00 31/08/2020 29 2,000 800,500.00 03/09/2020 2 1,000 411,000.00 01/09/2020 47 3,000 1,190,500.00 04/09/2020 24 4,000 1,613,000.00 02/09/2020 85 5,000 2,023,400.00 08/09/2020 20 5,000 2,010,000.00 03/09/2020 6 1,000 415,500.00 09/09/2020 12 4,000 1,605,000.00 04/09/2020 16 2,000 814,200.00 10/09/2020 30 2,000 798,000.00 07/09/2020 7 2,000 816,000.00 16/09/2020 6 1,000 423,000.00 08/09/2020 18 4,000 1,618,800.00 17/09/2020 27 2,087 877,540.00 09/09/2020 43 4,000 1,623,001.50 18/09/2020 58 5,000 2,079,182.05 10/09/2020 72 3,000 1,207,150.00 21/09/2020 122 15,000 6,027,694.40 11/09/2020 48 4,000 1,655,917.60 22/09/2020 8 2,000 786,500.00 15/09/2020 5 1,000 424,000.00 24/09/2020 29 1,215 479,345.00 16/09/2020 1 1,000 426,150.00 25/09/2020 53 5,000 1,988,448.50 17/09/2020 6 1,087 460,540.00 30/09/2020 38 6,000 2,415,000.00 18/09/2020 2 1,000 419,500.00 02/10/2020 33 3,751 1,513,102.00 23/09/2020 21 6,000 2,392,102.45 06/10/2020 11 2,000 820,000.00 24/09/2020 65 3,215 1,290,179.75 07/10/2020 16 4,000 1,644,000.00 25/09/2020 18 2,000 799,576.75 08/10/2020 47 2,000 814,321.60 28/09/2020 63 3,000 1,212,102.75 13/10/2020 5 1,000 414,500.00 29/09/2020 1 1,000 409,000.00 14/10/2020 20 4,000 1,650,500.00 30/09/2020 1 1,000 409,000.00 15/10/2020 107 9,000 3,632,650.00 01/10/2020 33 6,000 2,443,800.00 19/10/2020 9 1,000 433,000.00 02/10/2020 23 3,000 1,220,000.00 20/10/2020 1 1,000 430,200.00 05/10/2020 14 2,751 1,133,436.50 21/10/2020 15 3,000 1,275,000.00 06/10/2020 24 2,000 824,250.00 22/10/2020 18 3,000 1,264,800.00 07/10/2020 11 3,000 1,245,000.00 23/10/2020 10 1,000 423,500.00 09/10/2020 3 1,000 411,000.00 26/10/2020 37 3,000 1,268,350.00 12/10/2020 4 2,000 831,000.00 27/10/2020 35 4,000 1,667,500.00 13/10/2020 18 1,000 416,500.00 28/10/2020 80 11,000 4,453,600.00 16/10/2020 161 10,000 4,278,459.55 29/10/2020 8 2,000 798,500.00 19/10/2020 5 1,000 437,000.00 30/10/2020 2 1,000 397,550.00 21/10/2020 3 3,000 1,285,000.00 02/11/2020 2 1,000 400,000.00 22/10/2020 21 4,000 1,709,023.50 06/11/2020 11 500 216,500.00 23/10/2020 4 1,000 427,000.00 12/11/2020 21 3,000 1,430,350.00 26/10/2020 3 1,000 425,500.00 13/11/2020 2 1,000 469,000.00 27/10/2020 42 4,000 1,678,207.65 17/11/2020 16 1,000 473,600.00 29/10/2020 6 3,000 1,214,150.00 23/11/2020 5 2,000 987,000.00 30/10/2020 11 2,000 807,000.00 24/11/2020 2 1,000 489,000.00 02/11/2020 38 6,000 2,435,000.00 25/11/2020 2 1,000 494,200.00 03/11/2020 24 6,000 2,456,450.00 30/11/2020 16 8,000 3,879,450.00 04/11/2020 22 5,000 2,079,500.00 04/12/2020 35 3,000 1,475,000.00 05/11/2020 35 2,500 1,082,900.00 07/12/2020 16 2,000 975,900.00 09/11/2020 51 3,000 1,360,459.15 08/12/2020 3 2,000 982,200.00 10/11/2020 27 500 237,881.75 11/12/2020 2 1,000 497,000.00 11/11/2020 41 2,000 971,959.50 15/12/2020 8 2,000 1,019,200.00 16/11/2020 7 2,000 954,050.00 16/12/2020 12 2,108 1,066,540.00 17/11/2020 26 1,000 475,300.00 17/12/2020 14 2,000 1,008,900.00 18/11/2020 17 3,500 1,692,225.00 18/12/2020 23 1,000 499,000.00 20/11/2020 6 1,000 493,000.00 21/12/2020 49 3,500 1,711,875.00 23/11/2020 1 1,000 497,000.00 23/12/2020 103 3,500 1,734,200.00 24/11/2020 5 1,000 493,000.00 24/12/2020 61 2,000 989,926.45 30/11/2020 11 2,000 991,300.00 30/12/2020 19 2,000 1,026,500.00 01/12/2020 33 6,000 2,954,000.00 31/12/2020 5 1,000 513,250.00 02/12/2020 15 1,000 497,500.00 03/12/2020 16 522 260,160.70 04/12/2020 10 1,000 493,750.00 07/12/2020 16 2,000 983,550.00 08/12/2020 9 2,478 1,228,898.70 10/12/2020 2 1,000 500,000.00 11/12/2020 16 2,000 1,001,600.00 14/12/2020 34 1,000 505,500.00 15/12/2020 1 1,000 515,000.00 16/12/2020 12 1,108 567,540.00 17/12/2020 9 1,000 510,000.00





