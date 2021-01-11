Paris, January 11th, 2021
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on December 31st, 2020 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
During the second half of 2020, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
|
PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Total
|2,269
|242,661
|100,773,217.00
|Total
|2,284
|239,661
|99,656,590.20
|01/07/2020
|61
|3,000
|1,161,100.00
|01/07/2020
|68
|4,000
|1,561,602.15
|03/07/2020
|62
|3,000
|1,189,400.00
|02/07/2020
|14
|3,000
|1,197,150.00
|07/07/2020
|6
|500
|199,000.00
|06/07/2020
|44
|1,000
|402,122.15
|08/07/2020
|15
|1,000
|399,800.00
|07/07/2020
|10
|500
|201,425.00
|09/07/2020
|2
|500
|199,575.00
|09/07/2020
|15
|500
|201,059.40
|10/07/2020
|4
|500
|197,525.00
|13/07/2020
|26
|1,500
|607,500.00
|13/07/2020
|9
|500
|200,500.00
|14/07/2020
|45
|3,500
|1,414,635.10
|14/07/2020
|57
|3,500
|1,402,050.00
|15/07/2020
|47
|2,000
|827,424.55
|16/07/2020
|27
|1,500
|610,775.00
|16/07/2020
|15
|500
|205,500.00
|20/07/2020
|24
|1,500
|609,500.00
|17/07/2020
|18
|1,000
|411,500.00
|21/07/2020
|21
|1,500
|616,893.45
|21/07/2020
|18
|1,000
|415,775.00
|22/07/2020
|43
|1,500
|609,701.30
|23/07/2020
|17
|500
|203,250.00
|23/07/2020
|30
|500
|201,487.00
|24/07/2020
|42
|1,000
|398,406.55
|24/07/2020
|42
|2,000
|792,550.00
|27/07/2020
|20
|1,500
|606,060.00
|27/07/2020
|16
|1,000
|401,800.00
|31/07/2020
|13
|2,000
|752,000.00
|28/07/2020
|55
|15,000
|5,775,300.00
|03/08/2020
|44
|6,500
|2,425,251.60
|30/07/2020
|200
|11,000
|4,150,885.25
|04/08/2020
|27
|2,000
|748,700.00
|31/07/2020
|9
|6,000
|2,212,300.00
|05/08/2020
|1
|1,000
|375,000.00
|04/08/2020
|3
|1,000
|369,600.00
|06/08/2020
|15
|4,000
|1,495,500.00
|06/08/2020
|22
|3,000
|1,116,600.00
|07/08/2020
|6
|1,000
|374,000.00
|07/08/2020
|5
|1,000
|372,000.00
|10/08/2020
|9
|2,000
|751,000.00
|10/08/2020
|21
|4,000
|1,488,500.00
|11/08/2020
|80
|14,000
|5,311,700.00
|13/08/2020
|1
|1,000
|391,200.00
|12/08/2020
|40
|6,000
|2,332,603.40
|14/08/2020
|14
|3,000
|1,162,000.00
|13/08/2020
|2
|1,000
|393,000.00
|17/08/2020
|8
|1,000
|386,500.00
|17/08/2020
|7
|1,000
|391,000.00
|18/08/2020
|9
|2,000
|768,500.00
|18/08/2020
|26
|2,000
|776,050.00
|19/08/2020
|6
|1,000
|383,300.00
|19/08/2020
|20
|4,000
|1,547,200.00
|20/08/2020
|38
|4,000
|1,525,350.00
|20/08/2020
|22
|4,000
|1,533,100.00
|21/08/2020
|2
|1,000
|381,500.00
|21/08/2020
|2
|1,000
|386,000.00
|26/08/2020
|7
|1,000
|393,500.00
|24/08/2020
|69
|3,000
|1,177,502.50
|27/08/2020
|25
|2,000
|798,750.00
|25/08/2020
|19
|3,000
|1,198,000.00
|28/08/2020
|49
|3,000
|1,188,500.00
|26/08/2020
|24
|2,000
|802,600.00
|31/08/2020
|55
|5,000
|1,971,100.00
|27/08/2020
|35
|2,000
|802,000.00
|01/09/2020
|11
|1,000
|392,800.00
|31/08/2020
|29
|2,000
|800,500.00
|03/09/2020
|2
|1,000
|411,000.00
|01/09/2020
|47
|3,000
|1,190,500.00
|04/09/2020
|24
|4,000
|1,613,000.00
|02/09/2020
|85
|5,000
|2,023,400.00
|08/09/2020
|20
|5,000
|2,010,000.00
|03/09/2020
|6
|1,000
|415,500.00
|09/09/2020
|12
|4,000
|1,605,000.00
|04/09/2020
|16
|2,000
|814,200.00
|10/09/2020
|30
|2,000
|798,000.00
|07/09/2020
|7
|2,000
|816,000.00
|16/09/2020
|6
|1,000
|423,000.00
|08/09/2020
|18
|4,000
|1,618,800.00
|17/09/2020
|27
|2,087
|877,540.00
|09/09/2020
|43
|4,000
|1,623,001.50
|18/09/2020
|58
|5,000
|2,079,182.05
|10/09/2020
|72
|3,000
|1,207,150.00
|21/09/2020
|122
|15,000
|6,027,694.40
|11/09/2020
|48
|4,000
|1,655,917.60
|22/09/2020
|8
|2,000
|786,500.00
|15/09/2020
|5
|1,000
|424,000.00
|24/09/2020
|29
|1,215
|479,345.00
|16/09/2020
|1
|1,000
|426,150.00
|25/09/2020
|53
|5,000
|1,988,448.50
|17/09/2020
|6
|1,087
|460,540.00
|30/09/2020
|38
|6,000
|2,415,000.00
|18/09/2020
|2
|1,000
|419,500.00
|02/10/2020
|33
|3,751
|1,513,102.00
|23/09/2020
|21
|6,000
|2,392,102.45
|06/10/2020
|11
|2,000
|820,000.00
|24/09/2020
|65
|3,215
|1,290,179.75
|07/10/2020
|16
|4,000
|1,644,000.00
|25/09/2020
|18
|2,000
|799,576.75
|08/10/2020
|47
|2,000
|814,321.60
|28/09/2020
|63
|3,000
|1,212,102.75
|13/10/2020
|5
|1,000
|414,500.00
|29/09/2020
|1
|1,000
|409,000.00
|14/10/2020
|20
|4,000
|1,650,500.00
|30/09/2020
|1
|1,000
|409,000.00
|15/10/2020
|107
|9,000
|3,632,650.00
|01/10/2020
|33
|6,000
|2,443,800.00
|19/10/2020
|9
|1,000
|433,000.00
|02/10/2020
|23
|3,000
|1,220,000.00
|20/10/2020
|1
|1,000
|430,200.00
|05/10/2020
|14
|2,751
|1,133,436.50
|21/10/2020
|15
|3,000
|1,275,000.00
|06/10/2020
|24
|2,000
|824,250.00
|22/10/2020
|18
|3,000
|1,264,800.00
|07/10/2020
|11
|3,000
|1,245,000.00
|23/10/2020
|10
|1,000
|423,500.00
|09/10/2020
|3
|1,000
|411,000.00
|26/10/2020
|37
|3,000
|1,268,350.00
|12/10/2020
|4
|2,000
|831,000.00
|27/10/2020
|35
|4,000
|1,667,500.00
|13/10/2020
|18
|1,000
|416,500.00
|28/10/2020
|80
|11,000
|4,453,600.00
|16/10/2020
|161
|10,000
|4,278,459.55
|29/10/2020
|8
|2,000
|798,500.00
|19/10/2020
|5
|1,000
|437,000.00
|30/10/2020
|2
|1,000
|397,550.00
|21/10/2020
|3
|3,000
|1,285,000.00
|02/11/2020
|2
|1,000
|400,000.00
|22/10/2020
|21
|4,000
|1,709,023.50
|06/11/2020
|11
|500
|216,500.00
|23/10/2020
|4
|1,000
|427,000.00
|12/11/2020
|21
|3,000
|1,430,350.00
|26/10/2020
|3
|1,000
|425,500.00
|13/11/2020
|2
|1,000
|469,000.00
|27/10/2020
|42
|4,000
|1,678,207.65
|17/11/2020
|16
|1,000
|473,600.00
|29/10/2020
|6
|3,000
|1,214,150.00
|23/11/2020
|5
|2,000
|987,000.00
|30/10/2020
|11
|2,000
|807,000.00
|24/11/2020
|2
|1,000
|489,000.00
|02/11/2020
|38
|6,000
|2,435,000.00
|25/11/2020
|2
|1,000
|494,200.00
|03/11/2020
|24
|6,000
|2,456,450.00
|30/11/2020
|16
|8,000
|3,879,450.00
|04/11/2020
|22
|5,000
|2,079,500.00
|04/12/2020
|35
|3,000
|1,475,000.00
|05/11/2020
|35
|2,500
|1,082,900.00
|07/12/2020
|16
|2,000
|975,900.00
|09/11/2020
|51
|3,000
|1,360,459.15
|08/12/2020
|3
|2,000
|982,200.00
|10/11/2020
|27
|500
|237,881.75
|11/12/2020
|2
|1,000
|497,000.00
|11/11/2020
|41
|2,000
|971,959.50
|15/12/2020
|8
|2,000
|1,019,200.00
|16/11/2020
|7
|2,000
|954,050.00
|16/12/2020
|12
|2,108
|1,066,540.00
|17/11/2020
|26
|1,000
|475,300.00
|17/12/2020
|14
|2,000
|1,008,900.00
|18/11/2020
|17
|3,500
|1,692,225.00
|18/12/2020
|23
|1,000
|499,000.00
|20/11/2020
|6
|1,000
|493,000.00
|21/12/2020
|49
|3,500
|1,711,875.00
|23/11/2020
|1
|1,000
|497,000.00
|23/12/2020
|103
|3,500
|1,734,200.00
|24/11/2020
|5
|1,000
|493,000.00
|24/12/2020
|61
|2,000
|989,926.45
|30/11/2020
|11
|2,000
|991,300.00
|30/12/2020
|19
|2,000
|1,026,500.00
|01/12/2020
|33
|6,000
|2,954,000.00
|31/12/2020
|5
|1,000
|513,250.00
|02/12/2020
|15
|1,000
|497,500.00
|03/12/2020
|16
|522
|260,160.70
|04/12/2020
|10
|1,000
|493,750.00
|07/12/2020
|16
|2,000
|983,550.00
|08/12/2020
|9
|2,478
|1,228,898.70
|10/12/2020
|2
|1,000
|500,000.00
|11/12/2020
|16
|2,000
|1,001,600.00
|14/12/2020
|34
|1,000
|505,500.00
|15/12/2020
|1
|1,000
|515,000.00
|16/12/2020
|12
|1,108
|567,540.00
|17/12/2020
|9
|1,000
|510,000.00
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
