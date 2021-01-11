About the Israel Innovation Authority: The Israel Innovation Authority, responsible for the country’s innovation policy, is an independent and impartial public entity that operates for the benefit of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and Israeli economy as a whole. Its role is to nurture and develop Israeli innovation resources, while creating and strengthening the infrastructure and framework needed to support the entire knowledge industry. The Israel Innovation Authority provides a variety of practical tools and funding platforms aimed at addressing the dynamic and changing needs of the local and international innovation ecosystems. For more information, visit our site: www.innovationisrael.org.il/en

About Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund: Israel – Colorado Innovation Fund is an early-stage US venture capital fund leading investment rounds in ambitious Israeli entrepreneurs and supporting them in accessing industries in the United States. Innosphere Ventures, Colorado’s leading technology incubator is a partner at ICI Fund and supports the scale up of Israeli companies in the US market. The Fund was formed to commercialize cutting edge technologies from Israel in Colorado (among other states) creating high quality jobs. https://www.ici.fund/

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridix, an Israeli precision irrigation company, has received a $400,000 grant from the Israel Innovation Authority to enhance the remote sensing and AI capabilities of its RooTense® solution. This solution can increase crop yields by 20% while reducing water and fertilizer usage up to 50%. The Authority's grant funds will also be used to scale production and distribution.

“This is an exciting time in the growth of Viridix and the support of the IIA for the 3rd time will help accelerate our plans,” said Tal Maor, CEO of Viridix. “The partnership with IIA is a strong indication of the Israel Innovation Authority’s commitment to the success of Viridix. Our ability to execute on global partnerships with some of the largest players in the irrigation industry will increase with this grant.”

Viridix began with a very innovative sensor technology used to measure soil moisture. Through pairing with the latest software to understand the type of plant, age of the plant and soil type Viridix can better respond to crop needs and apply the optimal amount of water. The latest solutions of Viridix are targeted at 70% of the world’s freshwater that is used to irrigate agriculture. The solution requires minimum care and is autonomous, requires no initial programming to set up and will self-adjust as required.

The solution is particularly needed as the world’s population grows and more demands are placed on the freshwater cycle. Saving water and optimizing crop yield can bring significant relief to stressed farmers. This solution is currently employed across the globe by innovative famers to solve their most pressing water and production problems.

”The Israel Innovation Authority is a great partner to work with and has added tremendous value to Viridix both through grant funding as well as technical and commercial expertise,” said Gili Elkin, General Partner at Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund. “Playing a part in solving one of the world’s top problems is both gratifying and significant.”

Viridix enables precision irrigation for any irrigated crop around the world. Using cutting-edge technologies, Viridix creates sophisticated yet easy-to-use precision irrigation tools to save resources, increase yield and make the most of every drop of water. https://www.viridix.com/

