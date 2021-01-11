SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Healthcare, the leading nonprofit dialysis provider, today announced Chief Operating Officer Bernadette Vincent has been promoted to President effective immediately. She will serve as both President and COO as she works in partnership with new CEO Jeffrey Goffman to achieve the company’s strategic goals.



“Bernadette is a highly respected executive within the kidney care industry and an inspirational leader to our company,” said Goffman. “It was critical to my decision to join Satellite that Bernadette would partner with me in our mission to improve the quality and access to home dialysis care, reduce costs and pioneer integrated value-based care models.”

Christobel Selecky, Chair of Satellite Healthcare’s Board of Directors, said that Bernadette’s blend of clinical expertise, dialysis experience, and business know-how will complement Jeff very well as Satellite looks forward to meeting the ongoing challenges facing kidney care.

“The Board of Directors came to the conclusion, in concert with Jeff Goffman, that Satellite needs a strong team at the top to lead the company through our ambitious strategy,” said Selecky. “As a clinician and proven leader who embodies the company’s values by prioritizing our clinicians and the patients entrusted to our care, Bernadette was the clear choice.”

Since 2018, as Chief Field Operations Officer and then COO, Bernadette has overseen all acute, home and in-center operations for Satellite. She spends most of her time meeting with patients, clinical, non-clinical and support staff within all eight of Satellite’s market services areas and home office locations to ensure alignment with Satellite’s priorities: quality care, service excellence, employee engagement, and business imperatives.

“I am honored to serve as Satellite Healthcare’s President and COO,” said Bernadette. “I look forward to maintaining our high-quality standards of care for our patients and continuing the mission-led work with our world-class staff, while also creating a platform that welcomes new and innovative ways to deliver care.”

Bernadette holds an MBA from The George L. Graziadio School of Business at Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Nursing from Dillard University in New Orleans. She was also a founding member of the Laureate Academy Charter School’s Board of Directors, serving on the Finance Committee and as the Chairman of the Development Committee.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 80 locations across the country and serves more than 8,000 patients annually. Its more than 2,000 employees are committed to its vision of making life better for those living with kidney disease. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellitehealth.com/

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com