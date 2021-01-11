The fourth generation of the Mondavi family is now involved in the winery as major shareholders in the company and also serve as brand ambassadors. Photo by Erin Miller.

The fourth generation of the Mondavi family is now involved in the winery as major shareholders in the company and also serve as brand ambassadors. Photo by Erin Miller.

Napa, California, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking four generations of family ownership, CK Mondavi and Family will celebrate its 75th Anniversary during 2021. Founded by Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1946, the winery has a deeply established reputation for its portfolio of accessible, high quality wines that overdeliver for the price point. The 100% “Made in USA Certified®” wines come from the family’s own vineyards, as well as from trusted growers who have partnered with the Mondavis for decades. Today, the winery is led by third generation co-proprietor Marc Mondavi, and the fourth generation is beginning to make their own mark.

“This anniversary is as much about our fans and partners as it is our own family,” said co-proprietor Marc Mondavi. “At the core of our family company is the commitment to crafting wines that can bring people together. We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty we’ve enjoyed, the trust we’ve earned, and the way we’ve been welcomed to the table for celebrations large and small over the past seven decades. We extend our gratitude to all those who gather around the table with CK Mondavi and Family.”

Celebrating this milestone, the winery is unveiling new temperature-sensitive labels on its white wines. Printed with thermochromic ink, the entire surface of the front label transforms from a light cream color at room temperature to bright, full color when properly chilled, at approximately 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Thermochromic technology helps ensure a perfectly chilled glass of wine by communicating the ideal serving temperature to consumers. Plus, it makes a bold statement in store cold-boxes. In addition, a new 75th Anniversary seal, proudly touting 75 years of family heritage, will appear on all of the winery’s core offerings, including the white wines, and also the Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We tested thermochromic inks on a limited offering last spring, and it was such a big hit we decided to extend the concept across all of our white wines,” said Riana Mondavi, member of the fourth generation and Director of Chains – Western Region. “The color change is very dramatic – from cream to a lovely bright yellow on the Chardonnay, for example. It helps our fans pour their perfect glass every time, because it so easily shows the optimum serving temperature. The new labels really make a splash with all the new 75th anniversary packaging updates.”

Finally, continuing the spirit of generosity and community that was so important to its founders, the winery is also extending its long-term partnership with the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), which benefits the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families. The winery will continue to fund IFHF through annual donations and in-store programs and has granted more than $215,000 to the group since 2012. Peter Mondavi, Sr. was a veteran of World War II and was dedicated to helping those who have served the country, so the IFHF has deep meaning for the company.

“Respecting tradition while also pushing forward on new winemaking, marketing and business opportunities is all in the spirit of CK Mondavi and Family,” Riana Mondavi continued. “As we plan for the next 75 years, I hope my grandparents, and great-grandparents, would be proud of all our family has accomplished.”

The CK Mondavi and Family collection is available nationwide and includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, all available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a 750 ml bottle., and $13.99 for a 1.5L magnum.

About CK Mondavi and Family

CK Mondavi and Family wines are bottled in the Napa Valley by the iconic C. Mondavi & Family. For consumers desiring consistently delicious, everyday wines, CK Mondavi and Family wines overdeliver for the price point. Based in the Napa Valley for seventy-five years, CK Mondavi and Family’s grapes are 100% sourced from California vineyards, utilizing sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are more typical of expensive wines. Their relentless commitment to quality winemaking and hands-on small lot sourcing sets them apart from other value wines. A large portion of the grapes in CK Mondavi and Family wines are estate grown on the family’s 1,850 acres of vineyard property and the family is committed to working with American growers that they’ve had partnerships with for generations. CK Mondavi and Family are the first and only wines 100% “Made in USA Certified®” and the family produces wines that are consistent, vintage-to- vintage, providing consumers with a value and quality they can rely on. Today, CK Mondavi and Family remains one of the most successful wine brands in America because of its excellent quality and great value. They can be found online at CKMondavi.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram @CKMondaviWines.

Ashley Teplin CK Mondavi and Family 310-210-3067 ashley@studio-707.com