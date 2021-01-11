A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 January 2021 to 8 January 2021:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)10,306 127,600,298
4 January 202124012,791.70833,070,010
5 January 202124012,803.45833,072,830
6 January 202124012,762.62503,063,030
7 January 202124012,961.16673,110,680
8 January 202124013,233.12503,175,950
Total 4-8 January 20211,200 15,492,500
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S

8 January 2021*		1,27212,910.416716,422,050
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)12,778 159,514,848
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)41,232 545,478,068
4 January 20211,20013,736.504216,483,805
5 January 20211,20013,791.324716,549,590
6 January 20211,20013,733.270816,479,925
7 January 20211,20013,907.750016,689,300
8 January 20211,21514,289.843617,362,160
Total 4-8 January 20216,015 83,564,780
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S

8 January 2021*		3,85113,892.731453,500,909
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)51,098 682,543,756
     

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,648 A shares and 515,147 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 January 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

