A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 January 2021 to 8 January 2021:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,306
|127,600,298
|4 January 2021
|240
|12,791.7083
|3,070,010
|5 January 2021
|240
|12,803.4583
|3,072,830
|6 January 2021
|240
|12,762.6250
|3,063,030
|7 January 2021
|240
|12,961.1667
|3,110,680
|8 January 2021
|240
|13,233.1250
|3,175,950
|Total 4-8 January 2021
|1,200
|15,492,500
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S
8 January 2021*
|1,272
|12,910.4167
|16,422,050
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,778
|159,514,848
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|41,232
|545,478,068
|4 January 2021
|1,200
|13,736.5042
|16,483,805
|5 January 2021
|1,200
|13,791.3247
|16,549,590
|6 January 2021
|1,200
|13,733.2708
|16,479,925
|7 January 2021
|1,200
|13,907.7500
|16,689,300
|8 January 2021
|1,215
|14,289.8436
|17,362,160
|Total 4-8 January 2021
|6,015
|83,564,780
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S
8 January 2021*
|3,851
|13,892.7314
|53,500,909
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|51,098
|682,543,756
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,648 A shares and 515,147 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.18% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 January 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
