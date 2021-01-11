A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 January 2021 to 8 January 2021:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,306 127,600,298 4 January 2021 240 12,791.7083 3,070,010 5 January 2021 240 12,803.4583 3,072,830 6 January 2021 240 12,762.6250 3,063,030 7 January 2021 240 12,961.1667 3,110,680 8 January 2021 240 13,233.1250 3,175,950 Total 4-8 January 2021 1,200 15,492,500 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S



8 January 2021* 1,272 12,910.4167 16,422,050 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,778 159,514,848 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 41,232 545,478,068 4 January 2021 1,200 13,736.5042 16,483,805 5 January 2021 1,200 13,791.3247 16,549,590 6 January 2021 1,200 13,733.2708 16,479,925 7 January 2021 1,200 13,907.7500 16,689,300 8 January 2021 1,215 14,289.8436 17,362,160 Total 4-8 January 2021 6,015 83,564,780 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S



8 January 2021* 3,851 13,892.7314 53,500,909 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 51,098 682,543,756

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,648 A shares and 515,147 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 January 2021



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

