Santa Clara, California, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in open networking and controllerless software-defined networking (SDN) automation, announced that the company was selected for the ‘Edge Computing Innovation of the Year’ at the 2020 Data Centre Solutions (DCS) Awards. Now in its tenth year, the DCS Awards are supported by the Data Centre Alliance and are recognized as one of the data center industry’s premier celebrations of end user projects, product innovation and individual achievements.

In recognizing Pluribus for this category, judges considered a number of the company’s newest technology advancements, including the latest version of its Netvisor ONE OS, as well as a number of industry firsts, including the first open networking software to support the Celestica Edgestone™ carrier-grade white box central office switch, and the first integration of the data center gateway router function into the top-of-rack switch, which reduces cost, power and space in constrained edge environments.

“At the end of what has been an enormously challenging year for the global community, we are honored to receive the recognition of our industry partners across the data center space,” said Kumar Srikantan, CEO of Pluribus Networks. “The entire team at Pluribus has worked tirelessly to innovate SDN automation and data center network fabrics at the edge to deliver our Distributed Cloud Networking solution. Our highly unique architectural approach eliminates so much of the complexity and cost that has traditionally been forced upon constrained edge environments. We are thrilled with what we’ve accomplished in 2020, despite the many challenges, and look forward to another productive and exciting year ahead.”

As many data center operators know, in constrained edge environments often including distributed lights out environments, an efficient yet comprehensive network automation solution is critical. Historically, SDN automation, virtualization, segmentation, and traffic visibility solutions have been designed for highly centralized data centers. These current solutions typically require multiple controllers running on top of multiple servers at each location. In a large central data center, these additional servers for network automation are "in the noise"; but in edge mini data center locations, they incur significant cost and consume power and space that is precious. Centralized controllers also suffer from latency penalties as they communicate back and forth with the switch/router infrastructure and also act as a single point of failure. Furthermore, because of their centralized heritage, these controllers often require a controller-of-controllers to manage multiple sites, which increases integration and deployment complexity.

The architectural approach to the Pluribus Netvisor ONE OS and Adaptive Cloud Fabric (ACF) is unique in that it is “controllerless,” where all software modules are containerized, distributed and designed to leverage the processing power and memory resources built into the open networking data center switches themselves. The Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric eliminates the need for most of the external hardware and software required by these traditional approaches, dramatically reducing complexity and cost and optimizing for constrained edge environments.





