MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


 		December YTD - DecemberBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgDec 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP15,09411,00837.1 197,643163,29821.052,070
 40 < 100 HP7,2955,48633.0 68,29860,02513.825,053
 100+ HP2,2111,81521.8 19,16518,5623.27,036
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,60018,30934.4 285,106241,88517.984,159
4WD Farm Tractors309321-3.7 2,9922,8863.7738
Total Farm Tractors24,90918,63033.7 288,098244,77117.784,897
Self-Prop Combines514524-1.9 5,0564,7935.5619
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

