ATLANTA and HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage today shared that it has earned Outsourced Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) attestation, becoming the first background check company to secure the designation for the 2021 calendar year.



To achieve this, First Advantage completed an external audit, conducted by EY, in accordance with the Guidelines on Control Objectives & Procedures for Outsourced Service Providers. These standards were developed by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), a non-profit organization that represents the interests of the commercial and investment banking community, with more than 150 members operating in Singapore.

Josephine Kenney, Chief Compliance Officer for First Advantage, commented, “First Advantage is committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers. We are proud to have met the stringent ABS guidelines, and as a result, to be identified as the first global background screening provider to earn OSPAR attestation for 2021.”

As of December 8, 2020, First Advantage is recognized as an Outsource Service Provider (OSP), approved for inclusion in the official ABS OSP registry. Valid for 12 months from the date of issue, the designation indicates that First Advantage adheres to the high expectations of controls and procedures of the Singapore financial industry.

Kenney concluded, “First Advantage has built a strong reputation with our customer base in Singapore, and we hope this designation reinforces the confidence they have in us to meet their background screening needs.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.