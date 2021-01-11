Multi-year, pan-portfolio deal extends Adaptive’s proprietary immunoSEQ T-MAP offering, originally launched for COVID-19, into oncology



This transaction highlights the value of immune receptor data generated by Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP, a product that combines the sequencing and mapping capabilities of Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform to map T-cell receptors (TCRs) to antigens, across AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.

Under this collaboration, AstraZeneca will provide biological samples from patients with cancer; Adaptive will sequence these samples and deliver TCR-antigen mapping data using its growing and dynamic clinical immunomics database of more than 58 billion immune cell receptors and thousands of antigens. This mapping data may inform signatures of immune response (or resistance) to cancer therapies which may provide information to guide treatment decisions. Additionally, mapping of unique TCRs to antigens at scale can provide powerful information regarding the potential for early and accurate detection of a disease and the specificity of a given patient’s immune response to therapy.

“We continue to demonstrate that specific T-cell immune receptor data can be utilized to inform the diagnosis and treatment for most diseases,” said Sharon Benzeno, Chief Business Development Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to realize the value of antigen-specific T-cell response data across their portfolio of transformative cancer medicines.”

Adaptive will receive from AstraZeneca quarterly payments plus sequencing and data mapping fees. In addition, AstraZeneca has an option to enter into a separate agreement with Adaptive for the development and commercialization of a companion diagnostic or therapeutic application based on T-MAP data. Specific financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

The scope of this non-exclusive, pan-portfolio oncology collaboration may be expanded to cover additional therapeutic areas, including autoimmunity and infectious diseases.

About Adaptive

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have three commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

