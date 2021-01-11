Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 11, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

  • 88,929 shares
  • €687 988.75

During the second half of 2020, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 1,525,427 shares for a total amount of €6,221,316.16
  • On the sell side: 1,484,196 shares for a total amount of €6,066,211.46

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 2,623
  • On the sell side: 2,638

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27, 911 shares
  • €769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

APPENDIX
Attachment