NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of their strong employee-first culture, Wavemaker US is excited to be among Advertising Age’s Best Places to Work (201+ employees) for the third consecutive year.



This annual award ranks the agencies, ad tech, media companies and brand marketing divisions where people most want to work. For the third year in a row, Wavemaker US’s commitment to creating an inclusive culture advanced by the input of their employees set them apart.

“It’s easy to focus on the negatives of 2020, but each crisis reinforced why culture matters.” said Amanda Richman, Wavemaker US CEO. “Transparent communication, genuine care for our clients and each other, and the optimism to always find a better way defines our culture and our year.”

Wavemaker US’s continued commitment to offer employees ways to stay connected and feel valued through empowerment training, new platforms and executive transparency was what earned them a spot on this year’s list.

“Culture is not something we can manufacture but it does need to be nurtured,” said Kristen Metzger, US Chief Talent Officer. “Our culture was built by our employees who are committed to the agency, our clients and their colleagues. We do a lot of listening to ensure that we’re providing the support and growth opportunities they seek – and despite being apart, people leaned in. It was special to see and be a part of”.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age’s industry-leading content include the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

