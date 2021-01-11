AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, was recognized by Built In Austin on its annual 2021 Best Places to Work list.



The Built In Best Places to Work list recognizes top employers across the country, featuring companies who go above and beyond for their people, measuring benefits, support, and culture programs. Vital Farms was among the “100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For” in Austin.

“Since we planted our roots in Austin 14 years ago, we’ve managed our business in the best interest of our stakeholders—who include our talented crewmembers—and have remained true to a culture that embodies our values of humility, ownership, growth, and empathy,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “We believe our stakeholder model and mission to bring ethical food to the table makes Vital Farms a special place to work in a rapidly-growing city with a dynamic start-up culture and we thank Built In for recognizing us as a Best Midsize Company in Austin.”

“Companies like Vital Farms raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet the changing needs of employees,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but also to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

