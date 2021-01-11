Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experiencing a full roller coaster infused with emotions and ideas; when it comes to cryptocurrencies, we look at Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other altcoins. After that, we often ask the obvious question: “IF all Utility Tokens/Coins are backed by nothing but the will and acceptance of a specific group of individuals who love the utility or solution offered by each project, what would it be if a token offers to be backed with assets valued one billion plus?; the mode of investments in that cryptocurrency, what would it be?

There is no question crypto fans and investors are looking ahead of time with curiosity to the new wave of Tokens or cryptocurrencies getting ready to make history in the world of digital finance. However, which tokens are going to offer an exponential possibility of growth? Higher R.O.I.? Or a more well-thought and good-hearted project?

ARTISIA TOKEN

Artisia is a project born in 2019. People implicated in the company are businessmen who share a passion for art and philanthropy. They present us today with a token to be considered “The Beautiful Caterpillar of the Crypto World.” ArtisiaToken created a payment token in order to put together and acquire a valuable art collection with the pure intention to give it back to society.

As is known, the art industry has been an arena for the Rich and Famous. ArtisiaToken is modifying the model the way we know it by the use of the blockchain. ArtisiaToken is giving access to EVERYONE who wants to be part of this intercultural exchange experience of art and cryptocurrencies to join the Largest Decentralized Group of Owners, participating with ZERO financial restrictions as anyone can acquire as little as 1 token that today it can be traded OTC against BTC for $35 USD.

Artisia is also building a digital and interactive art museum where the collection will be exhibited. There will be also included a tradable marketplace for artists and art collectors who will have the opportunity to sell and buy artworks using ARTZ and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Their platform will also feature an online members-only auction house, a strong C.S.R. program, and much more, in a way linking art and cryptocurrency together.

THE THOUGHT BEHIND

The basic idea behind Artisia is to combine art and cryptocurrency in a way that both these valuables support and maintain others. This concept makes it easier for art lovers to invest in art via cryptocurrency and help artists and related affiliates to focus on their work without being anxious about their monetary issues as they can directly invest with their art and make money as cryptocurrency.

THE ARTZ TOKEN

This token is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain and has the ticker ARTZ. ARTZ fuels the entire operation of the ArtisiaToken system ranging from the purchase and sale of art products as well as the donation to social projects.

TAKE ACTION

Everyone looking to diversify their portfolio into arts and the cryptocurrency industry now is provided with the opportunity to do so with ease. For the first time, any art and crypto lover can be part of the global artistic and charitable movement with zero financial restrictions of commitments.

For those people looking for that diversification and opportunity in the crypto industry ArtisiaToken is certainly an option, therefore acquiring ARTZ shall be without a question a must in 2021!

www.artisiatoken.com

https://www.facebook.com/Artisia-TOKEN-839736899759043/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/artisiatoken

https://www.instagram.com/artisia_token/

https://twitter.com/ArtisiaThttps://t.me/artisiatoken

Email: support@artisiatoken.com



Phone: 1 866 951 0311



