Canton, MA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sika Sarnafil, the world leader in vinyl roofing and waterproofing products and systems was presented the 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award from The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) last week. The VSC, a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, awarded Sika Sarnafil for their continued commitment to taking back old PVC roofing membrane (post-consumer) and recycling it back into new membrane and walkway pads.

“The need for more sustainable practices continues to grow, and vinyl value chain members are committing every day to increasing their use of recycled materials,” said Jay Thomas, VSC Executive Director. “This year, I was impressed with how many award entries demonstrated increased use of post-consumer recycled vinyl. But what truly made Sika Sarnafil stand out in their nomination was how they demonstrated that using recycled materials is at the core of how they do business. I am extremely pleased to be able to recognize Sika Sarnafil with our 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award.”

The Vinyl Recycling Award recognizes efforts of recyclers and product manufacturers with operations in the U.S. that find new solutions and/or markets for reclaimed PVC materials, increase use of recycled content in their products, and/or engage in partnerships with companies in take-back programs.



Sika Sarnafil’s Rogers Centre Project



Sika Sarnafil’s commitment to post-consumer roof recycling is growing in awareness with building owners. Its Sarnafil and Sikaplan single-ply roofing products contain a UL-certified 10 percent recycled content.

Sika Sarnafil was called upon when the Rogers Centre, in Toronto (formerly the Toronto Skydome), needed a roof repair. The stadium features the first retractable roof and a 30-year old Sarnafil PVC roof that was still performing well, but the building suffered structural damage from massive chunks of ice falling from neighboring office towers.

“Our ability to recycle the existing PVC roof was one of the key drivers in the building owner’s decisions to replace it,” said Bill Bellico, Sika Sarnafil Director of Marketing & Inside Sales. “And we were able to completely recycle the 460,000-square-foot roof membrane and put it back into new Sika roofing products. It is satisfying to see our 30-year-old Sarnafil roof come full circle and get a new life as a roof membrane that will protect another building. Thank you to the VSC for recognizing this project as an award winner.”

The new PVC roof installed also contained a UL-certified 10 percent recycled content and should help protect the stadium for more than 30 years.

“Sika Sarnafil’s story speaks to the durability and resilience of PVC, which in itself epitomizes sustainability,” Thomas said. “Having a roof that continues to perform over decades and in extreme temperatures is notable, and their submission highlights that recycled content is long-lasting and can be used in such applications.”



SIKA AG PROFILE



Sika is the worldwide leader in the development and production of systems and products for adhesives, sealants, roofing, waterproofing, flooring and concrete in the construction, and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017. For more information about Sika Corporation in the U.S. visit https://usa.sika.com/sarnafil.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sika Sarnafil

Contact Person: Gabriella Barthe

Email: barthe.gabriella@us.sika.com

City: Canton

State: MA

Country: United States

Website: https://usa.sika.com/sarnafil/en/resource-center/news/sustainability-news/sika-sarnafil-recycling-award.html





This news has been published for the above source. Sika Sarnafil [ID=16380]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.



