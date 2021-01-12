CARDIFF, Wales, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jane V King is inspired by the natural world, finding piers as spiritual places where problems can be thought through and solved. Her book, “The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts” (published by Balboa Press) was written in response to a request for a new community play that could celebrate local talent. It has been compared to a medieval mystery play. The intention is to bring people together in creative celebration to entertain local audiences.

Set at “the other end of the pier” on the edge of a small town beset with troubles, the play is about Jack, an orphan, although both of his parents are still alive and are in unknown locations. He acts as a mentor and supporter in his community. But when he is on his own, he has dark thoughts about his lack of kinship. He tries to fill the void by dating three girls simultaneously, and he dislikes himself for his faithlessness. He interacts with the local councilor who represents the problems of the sad little town and he was overjoyed to find his mother after so many years apart.

“This two act play explores timeless, universal themes such as the power of love and family, but is firmly in the present to relate to the modern day concerns of the cast and audience. It allows local talents to be incorporated, with original songs they can use and interpret in their own way,” King says.

King finds the end of a pier a mystical place where “earth, sea, and sky all meet.” She hopes that “The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts” will provide readers an uplifted feeling that they can go and meditate. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816346-the-pier-end

“The Pier End: A Play in Two Acts”

By Jane V King

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982258108

E-Book | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982258115

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jane V King has taught extensively across several subjects, including Science and Drama. She graduated from the University of Birmingham with an honors degree in biological sciences. She has run countless drama projects, including being principal of a branch of the world’s largest after school organization for children. She is married, is a mother and grandmother, and lives in the beautiful Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

