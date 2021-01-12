BATHURST, Australia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Stanley has been interested in zombie related things for a while. But he also wanted to twist the story by having Indigenous people be immune to becoming zombies. The idea was settled before COVID-19 came along, but this added fire to his desire to write this story. And now, he releases, “Ironbark Creek” (published by Balboa Press AU), a story about the importance of home and family, Indigenous empowerment as well as resiliency in the face of life’s' challenges.

The world has turned. COVID-25 has created havoc and Cathy, an Indigenous woman knows the key to survival is finding and keeping their home safe. ‘Ambos’ (their word for the ‘turned’) ravage the country while Cathy and Jack fight to build a community, all the while struggling to understand what lies beyond the trench that surrounds Ironbark Creek.

“It is topical with the virus called COVID-25. It is about zombies. It addresses racial issues and supports female and Indigenous empowerment,” Stanley says. “It addresses two key issues for today: A global pandemic and racial tensions in line with Black Lives Matter movement.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Stanley replies, “A rollicking, gripping and enjoyable tail of resilience and the power of community and family over adversity.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/817519-ironbark-creek

“Ironbark Creek”

By David Stanley

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781504323482

E-Book | 280 pages | ISBN 9781504323499

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

David Stanley has been a nurse and midwife for over 40 years. He has taught and practiced nursing in rural and remote parts of Australia and internationally. He has an extensive academic publication history, although this is his first foray into action and adventure writing.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com