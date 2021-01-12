AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An independent beach cat gets himself into trouble when he is mistaken for a stray by tourists and taken to an animal shelter in Rhonda Winegar’s children’s story, “The Adventures of Vito, the Beach Cat” (published by Archway Publishing).

Vito is a cat that lives on the beach in Maine. He lives with his human, Oma. He was rescued by Oma from the animal shelter. He is quite independent and likes to interact with humans especially if they feed him. But, sometimes people think he is a stray and take him. One time, he was picked up and taken to the animal shelter because they thought he was a stray. It was all a misunderstanding because he took his own collar off.

Winegar says that “The Adventures of Vito, the Beach Cat” is a “fun read that parents can use as an educational tool to start a conversation about stranger danger.”

“The Adventures of Vito, the Beach Cat” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Vito-Beach-Cat/dp/1480899992.

An excerpt from “The Adventures of Vito, the Beach Cat” reads:

I usually play with the little humans just long enough that I can steal some food from them. I love to steal baloney sandwiches. That is my favorite thing to eat. Not that gross DRY cat food that Oma always buys.

“The Adventures of Vito, the Beach Cat”

By Rhonda Winegar

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in | 36 pages | ISBN 9781480899995

E-Book | 36 pages | ISBN 9781665700009

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Rhonda Winegar is a nurse practitioner who lives in Austin, Texas, and teaches future nurses. She frequently visits her mother, Oma, and her mother’s cat, Vito, in Maine.

