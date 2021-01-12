MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her debut memoir “Boobless Mammal: I Wasn’t too Young to Have Breast Cancer” (published by Archway Publishing), Dana Ch. Levy shares her healing journey as a young woman coming to terms with a breast cancer diagnosis.

At 31-years-old, Levy was diagnosed with breast cancer. She broke off her engagement right after being diagnosed, while freezing her eggs, before starting chemotherapy. “Boobless Mammal” chronicles Levy’s healing journey afterward. The author discusses how she was confronted by a terrifying diagnosis and learned to embrace her feelings with honesty. Overall the book is about learning how to release control and let things happen, navigate through life without fear or “hugging” fear in a healthier way.

“For me, cancer served as a catalyst to open windows to feelings that had been kept closed for a long time. This book is the amalgam between what actually happened to me and how I decided to narrate my story,” Levy explains. “What happened to me on 2019 was tough, heavy and overwhelming. However, the way I tell my story is not precisely heavy but quite the opposite. It is light and humorous. Making fun of our personal misfortunes is a big lesson to learn.”

“Boobless Mammal” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Boobless-Mammal-Wasnt-Breast-Cancer/dp/1480894974.

An excerpt from “Boobless Mammal” reads:

I tried countless therapies of all flavors and kinds (so many I could create a catalogue). Finally, I found in myself two powerful tools: writing and dancing. … The so-called “confidence” that I had to “work on” emerged… Soon I realized that the ability to heal is not in third parties, stones, or rose baths. It’s in oneself.

“Boobless Mammal”

By Dana Ch. Levy

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480894976

E-Book | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480894983

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dana Ch. Levy was born in Lima, Peru, in 1988. She studied international relations at Boston University in 2010. In 2014, she became an interior designer, graduating from the associate degree program at Parsons, The New School, in New York. “Boobless Mammal” is Levy’s first published book.

