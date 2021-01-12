Heijmans has received the contract for the construction of the second phase of the Gorlaeus Building, which is part of Leiden University’s Science Campus. Delivery of the new-build Mathematics and Natural Sciences faculty is planned for the end of 2023. The project represents a value of around EUR 71 million for Heijmans.

Sustainable and flexible

The faculty’s new-build project includes a striking entrance, new laboratories and lecture halls. Leiden University’s ambition is to house the Mathematics and Natural Sciences faculty in a joint building with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities. The university wants a building that offers a working environment that will attract international scientists and students and compete with the best; a place where students, lecturers and researchers meet each other and want to spend time outside college hours too. And last but not least, Leiden University is aiming for a sustainable and flexible building, adaptable to the wishes and requirements of the future. The university has selected S+B Rotterdam for the fit-out of the laboratories.

About Leiden University

Leiden University (founded in 1575) is one of Europe’s leading international research universities. The university has seven faculties and locations in Leiden and The Hague. Its motto is Praesidium Libertatis – Bastion of Freedom. The clusters of scientific areas in which Leiden University (including the Leiden University Medical Centre) excels are Fundamentals of Science, Life Sciences, Health and Welfare, Law, Politics and Management, and Languages, Culture, Arts and Societies.

About Heijmans

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

