Bang & Olufsen achieved double-digit growth for the second quarter in a row, a free cash flow of DKK 139m, and a positive EBIT for the first time since the launch of the company’s new strategy in April 2020. The financial performance was driven by good progress on strategy execution and high demand for home entertainment products. Sell-out showed strong demand for both Staged and especially Flexible Living products. The outlook for 2020/21 as updated on 15 December 2020 remains unchanged.
CEO Kristian Teär comments:
“Overall, we are pleased with the second-quarter results. As communicated in our announcement in December, we delivered a positive EBIT as well as double-digit growth for the second consecutive quarter. The results were primarily driven by strong execution on our key strategic priorities, successful product launches, and higher consumer demand for home entertainment products.”
“Innovative products are at the heart of Bang & Olufsen, and it has been a key priority for us to maintain a high frequency of launches this financial year. We launched seven products in the first six months and that contributed to the positive development in our financial performance. The products have been well-received by our consumers and many of them are best-in-class in their category. We expect to launch more than five new or upgraded products in the next two quarters to add to our already strong portfolio.”
“We have come far with the first phase of the strategy we presented in April. However, we still have a lot of work ahead of us, and we continue to see a great deal of uncertainty with coronavirus impacting consumers, communities and businesses around the world. But we are on the right track, and that is due not least to the many passionate employees and retail partners who, despite coronavirus, lockdowns and working from home, have made a huge effort and adapted to this extraordinary situation. I am very proud of the work they have done.”
Financial highlights, Q2 2020/21
Follow-up on strategic initiatives
The execution pace and momentum from Q1 were maintained and the company made good progress in support of its key strategic priorities:
Outlook
The company’s outlook for 2020/21 as updated on 15 December 2020 remains unchanged:
|·Revenue:
|DKK 2.3bn to 2.5bn
(unchanged)
|·EBIT before special items:
|DKK -50m to +25m
(unchanged)
|·Free cash flow:
|DKK -50m to +100m
(unchanged)
The outlook is based on certain assumptions and furthermore subject to high uncertainty due to COVID-19.
Conference call for analysts and investors
The company will host a webcast on 12 January 2021 at 10:00 CET, where the financial development for Q2 2020/21 will be presented.
The webcast can be accessed at https://streams.eventcdn.net/bo/202101q2
Dial-in details for participants in the Q&A:
DK: +45 7872 3251
UK: +44 333 300 9263
US: +1 833 823 0587
For further information, please contact:
Martin Raasch Egenhardt
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +45 5370 7439
Attachments
Bang & Olufsen A/S
Struer, DENMARK
BO_2022_Interim report Q2 2020-21_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below