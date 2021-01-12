12 January 2021
Change in Currency – London Stock Exchange
Irish Continental Group plc (“ICG” or “the Company”), announces that it has applied to the London Stock Exchange to change the currency in which the Company's Share Units are traded on the London Stock Exchange from Euro to Sterling. It is expected this change will become effective at 8.00 A.M. on 13 January 2021.
The currency in which ICG's Share Units are traded on Euronext Dublin will remain Euro. The Company's financial statements will continue to be presented in Euro.
An ICG Share Unit currently comprises of one Ordinary Share.
Enquiries
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO, +353 1 607 5628
David Ledwidge, CFO, +353 1 607 5628
Irish Continental Group Plc
Dublin, IRELAND