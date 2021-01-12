Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that its slim mobile sensor, FPC1541, has been successfully evaluated in line with the EMV® Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Methods (CDCVM) Security Requirements. This is the first announced fingerprint sensor for mobile devices to achieve this approval, demonstrating the quality, security and performance of Fingerprints’ sensor when used to authenticate payments on mobile devices.



EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions, and is supported by banks, merchants, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. The EMVCo CDCVM requirements respond to the growing use of biometric authentication on consumer-owned mobile devices for payments, including fingerprint, iris, voice, and facial recognition. They aim to promote confidence and consistency in the industry and define several high-level biometric performance requirements including false acceptance and false rejection rates.

“Biometrics and mobile payments are becoming synonymous due to the combination of security and convenience. These new requirements from EMVCo are a testament to the increasingly important, central role of biometrics in this ecosystem,” comments Ted Hansson, SVP Mobile Business Line at Fingerprints. “Fingerprints has long been a proud collaborator with the payments industry and champions of standardization. This achievement is an important marker of the quality and performance of our sensors and shows that even our design-enabling small and slim sensors meet the needs of the rigorous payments world.”

Fingerprints is an active participant in both GlobalPlatform and FIDO Alliance, both submitting bodies to the CDCVM requirements. The slim FPC1541 sensor for side-mounting can double as power button and volume control, enabling greater design flexibility and an enhanced user-experience. Learn more here.

*EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

