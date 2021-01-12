Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

12 January 2021 at 9.30 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Abp has based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting in 2020 decided on paying out a dividend of EUR 0.53 per share for the accounting period 1 January–31 December 2019. The payable dividend amounts to EUR 36.9 million. The matching date is 13 January 2021 and the payment date 20 January 2021.

In this exceptional situation that society is in, the Board of Directors is decreasing the amount of the payable dividend to the lower end of Aktia’s dividend policy, which is 60 per cent of the profit for the reporting period. Aktia’s capital adequacy and liquidity would, however, have enabled Aktia to pay out the dividend for 2019 in full in accordance with the authorisation of maximum dividend of 0.63 euro per share (71 per cent of the profit for the reporting period) given by the Annual General Meeting. Aktia's objective is according to its dividend policy to pay out a dividend of 60–80 per cent of the profit for the reporting period.

Thus, Aktia acknowledges the recommendation on distribution of credit institutions’ profits updated by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) on 18 December 2020 and has after careful consideration decided to pay its shareholders dividend in accordance with the lower end of its dividend policy. FSA’s recommendation in this exceptional situation is understandable but Aktia is a bank with solid capital adequacy and has been a trustworthy dividend distributor for a long time. It is important that Aktia will be an interesting investment object also in the future.

Aktia has an important and responsible role in society: it has been creating well-being from one generation to the next for almost two hundred years. Aktia is a Finnish bank and its dividends support the Finnish economy and society.

On 13 April 2021, Aktia’s Annual General Meeting will decide on the dividend for 2020.

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc

For further information, please contact:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com