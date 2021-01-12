Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe prescription spectacles market size is expected to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of ocular disorders and the growing adoption of mobile phones and laptops that drive the demand for innovative prescription spectacles in Europe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 23.92 billion in 2019.

Closure of Shops to Lead to Declining Sales in the Global Market for Europe Prescription Spectacles

Several European countries are under lockdown owing to the widespread effects of the global pandemic that has taken several lives and many more under quarantine in the region. This has led to the closure of several industrial operations and other activities. Additionally, the postponement of optical surgical procedures, closure of optics, and other factors have led to reduced generation of sales revenue that is affecting the market negatively. However, adoption of advanced technology such as telemedicine, and the growing focus on sales through online channels will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Prescription spectacles are used to correct refractive error in the person and further aids in improving his poor vision. The increasing rate of people suffering from impaired vision is due to several factors such as hyperopia, myopia, and presbyopia among the people that drives the demand for innovative Europe prescription spectacles range.

Increasing Incidence of Ocular Disorder to Augment Growth

According to the report by the European Blind Union, it is estimated that around 30 million people in Europe suffer from blindness and partial sightedness. That is about 1 in 30 Europeans experiencing vision loss. The increasing prevalence of ocular disorder amongst the population is propelling the manufacturers to boost the Europe prescription spectacles sale by introducing innovative products. Moreover, the growing adoption of mobiles and laptops owing to the increasing work from culture amid COVID-19 is expected to contribute to the Europe prescription spectacles market growth during the forecast period.





More Than 55 Years Segment Held 43.4% Market Share in 2019

The more than 55 years segment, based on age group, held a market share of about 43.4% in 2019 and is likely to dominate the global market for the Europe prescription spectacles in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of a higher proportion of the population coming under this age bracket in Europe.

Germany to Remain Dominant; Increasing Consumer Spending Capacity to Aid Growth

Among all the countries, Germany stood at USD 5.24 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the Europe prescription eyeglasses market. This is attributable to the increasing consumer spending capacity of the working population that is driving the sales in the Europe prescription spectacles stores.

The market in Italy is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the large presence of major eye wear giants in the country that are contributing to the high sales of the Europe prescription eyeglasses between 2020 and 2027.





Carl Zeiss Announces New ZEISS UVClean Technology to Maintain its Dominance

The Europe prescription spectacles market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on introducing innovative eye gear technology to surge the Europe prescription spectacles demand. For instance, in September 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a leading spectacle provider, announced the launch of ZEISS UVClean technology device. As per the company, it is an optometry-specific UV-C disinfecting device that is designed for eye care professionals.

Industry Development:

October 2020 - Essilor introduced Stellest lens, a new- generation of spectacle lens solution that is expected to aid people suffering from myopia disorder. This is expected to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Market for Europe Prescription Spectacles:

Essilor Luxottica (California, U.S.)

RODENSTOCK GMBH (Munich, Germany)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Padua, Italy)

Younger Optics (Torrance, U.S.)

Fielmann AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Nikon Optical UK. LTD (Nikon Corporation) (Tokyo, Japan)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group (Oberkochen, Germany)

Hoya Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Vision Disorders, By Key Countries Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships) New Product Launches Key Industry Trends Pricing Analysis of Frames and Lenses (Single-vision, Bifocal, and Progressive) Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Prescription Spectacles Market

Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group less than 18 years 18-45 years 45-55 years more than 55 years Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Lenses Single Vision Bifocal Progressive Frames Total Metal Combination Plastic Rimless Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Myopia Presbyopia Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Ophthalmic Clinics Retail Stores Online Stores Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe







TOC Continued….!





