This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global lending market reached a value of nearly $6,875.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $6,875.4 billion in 2019 to $6,751.2 billion in 2020 at a rate of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7,929.0 billion in 2023. The global lending market is expected to reach $8,871.2 billion in 2025, and $11,604.7 billion in 2030.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending market, and compares it with other markets.
This report describes and evaluates the global lending market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.
Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in internet penetration, rise in consumer spending, rise in construction activity, and increase in the number of vehicle loans. Political uncertainties and geopolitical tensions were that negatively affected growth in the historic period. Going forward, blockchain penetration across various sectors, and increasing higher education will drive the growth. Growing burden of non-performing assets (NPAs) could hinder the growth of the lending market in the future.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending market, accounting for 35.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the lending market will be Africa, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.8% and 5.6% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.
The lending market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten players constitute about 13.2% of the market. Major players in the market include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY), China Construction Bank Corporation, Agricultural Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of China Ltd. and others.
The top opportunities in the lending market segmented by type will arise in the household lending segment, which will gain $433.3 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the lending market segmented by interest rate will arise in the fixed rate segment, which will gain $564.6 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The lending market size will gain the most in India at $169.2 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the lending market include consider investing in technologies to offer alternative lending services to boost profit margins, adopting digital technologies for faster approval of commercial loans and thereby enhance customer satisfaction, increasing the focus on participation lending to reduce risks and increase profitability, investing in LaaS platforms to capitalize on their rising popularity, and implementing the artificial intelligence in the operations for cost and time efficiency. Player-adopted strategies in the lending market include enhancing the customer services through providing IT based banking services, expanding lending services in rural areas through targeting the rural agricultural farmers, and expanding lending business through strategic collaborations & acquisitions.
Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has reduced economic activity across the world and increased the loan demand throughout the world owing to the economic recession. There has been an increase in demand for need-based loans, which are required to for emergencies or for financing immediate requirements. As people and companies around the world have faced a severe economic shock, which is expected increase the demand for loans.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the business research company recommends the lending market companies to focus on AI-based lending services, focus on new technology, offer participation lending services, expand in emerging markets, offer market-based pricing, offer risk-based pricing, leverage online portals to maximize reach and revenues, participate in events and focus on offering services to target a specific population sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Lending Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation by Geography
6.2. Segmentation by Type
6.3. Segmentation by Interest Rate
7. Lending Market Characteristics
7.1. Segmentation by Lending Type
7.1.1. Corporate Lending
7.1.2. Household Lending
7.1.3. Government Lending
7.2. Segmentation by Interest Rate Type
7.2.1. Fixed Rate
7.2.2. Floating Rate
8. Lending Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples
9. Lending Market, Supply Chain Analysis
9.1.1. Resources
9.1.2. Lending Service Providers
9.1.3. End-Users
10. Lending Market Customer Information
10.1. Competitive Lending and Banking Services
10.2. Mortgage Consumers of All Ages Demand An Online Approach
10.3. Supply and Demand For Loans To Enterprises and Households in Europe
11. Lending Market Trends and Strategies
11.1. Government Initiatives Promoting Household Borrowings
11.2. Alternative Lending Gaining Traction Among Users
11.3. Digitization in Lending
11.4. Growing Participation Lending
11.5. Increasing Popularity of Lending-As-A-Service Platform (LaaS) Online
11.6. Artificial Intelligence in Lending
12. Impact of COVID-19 On The Lending Market
12.1. Growing Demand For Loans
12.2. How Lending Companies Are Tackling The Virus
13. Global Lending Market Size and Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015-2019, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers of The Market 2015-2019
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015-2019
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019-2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers of The Market 2019-2023
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019-2023
14. Lending Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Lending Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Lending Market, 2015-2023, Historic and Forecast, by Region
14.3. Global Lending Market, 2019-2023, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
15. Global Lending Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Lending Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.1.1. Household Lending
15.1.2. Corporate Lending
15.1.3. Government Lending
15.1.4. Global Corporate Lending Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.5. Long Term - Corporate Lending
15.1.6. Short Term - Corporate Lending
15.1.7. Working Capital
15.1.8. Global Household Lending Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.9. Home Loans
15.1.10. Other Household Loans
15.1.11. Personal Loans
15.1.12. Global Government Lending Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.13. Long Term - Government Lending
15.1.14. Short Term - Government Lending
15.2. Global Lending Market, Segmentation by Interest Rate, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2.1. Fixed Rate
15.2.2. Floating Rate
16. Global Lending Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Lending Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Lending Market Expenditure, Global
17. Asia Pacific Lending Market
18. Western Europe Lending Market
19. Eastern Europe Lending Market
20. North America Lending Market
21. South America Lending Market
22. Middle East Lending Market
23. Africa Lending Market
24. Global Lending Market Competitive Landscape
24.1. Company Profiles
24.2. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY)
24.2.1. Company Overview
24.2.2. Products and Services
24.2.3. Business Strategy
24.2.4. Financial Overview
24.3. China Construction Bank Corporation
24.3.1. Company Overview
24.3.2. Products and Services
24.3.3. Business Strategy
24.3.4. Financial Overview
24.4. Agricultural Bank of China
24.4.1. Company Overview
24.4.2. Products and Services
24.4.3. Business Strategy
24.4.4. Financial Overview
24.5. Bank of China ltd
24.5.1. Company Overview
24.5.2. Products and Services
24.5.3. Business Strategy
24.5.4. Financial overview
24.6. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
24.6.1. Company Overview
24.6.2. Products and Services
24.6.3. Business Strategy
24.6.4. Financial Overview
25. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Lending Market
25.1. People's Bank of China Acquired Stake in ICICI Bank
25.2. Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) Acquired Rusnarbank
25.3. People's Bank of China Housing Acquired Stake in Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) bank
25.4. Banca Transilvania Acquired Microinvest
25.5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank Acquired DVB Bank SE (DVB)
25.6. Bank of China Hong Kong Holdings (BOCHK) Acquired BOC HoChiMinh City and BOC Manila branches
25.7. Bank of China Hong Kong Holdings (BOCHK) Acquired Bank of China Thailand
25.8. Industrial and Commercial bank of China Ltd (ICBC) Acquired Standard Bank Plc.
26. Market Background: Lending and Payments Market
26.1. Lending and Payments Market Characteristics
26.2. Market Definition
26.3. Segmentation by Type
26.4. Global Lending and Payments Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2023, Value ($ Billion)
26.5. Global Lending and Payments Market, 2019, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
26.6. Global Lending and Payments Market, 2015-2023, Historic and Forecast, by Region
27. Lending Market Opportunities and Strategies
27.1. Global Lending Market in 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
27.2. Global Lending Market in 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
27.3. Global Lending Market in 2023 - Growth Strategies
27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
27.3.2. Competitor Strategies
28. Lending Market, Conclusions and Recommendations
28.1. Conclusions
28.2. Recommendations
28.2.1. Product
28.2.2. Place
28.2.3. Price
28.2.4. Promotion
28.2.5. People
29. Appendix
