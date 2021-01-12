Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is currently the most common cancer in the world and is the leading cause of cancer mortality in men and women. Of total lung cancer incident cases, approximately 85% are the NSCLC subtype. NSCLC patients are usually diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, resulting in a poor prognosis. Since the last global market forecast (2015-2025), there have been significant changes in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, particularly in the metastatic setting.
Although NSCLC is still not considered curable, physicians are enthusiastic about the progress being made in this field. New agents provide more durable responses, as demonstrated by improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival. Progress is demonstrated by the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors into the first-line setting and multiple next-generation targeted therapeutics which have dramatically improved patient outcomes.
These recent successes will be further built upon during the forecast period. Personalized medicine will become more precise, with the development of agents targeting niche molecular aberrations, currently underserved by available treatments. Furthermore, novel agents will allow targeting of new actionable mutations. The strategic use of these targeted agents and immuno-oncology (IO)-based therapies in effective combinatorial regimens in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings for specific patient populations is also expected to transform the treatment landscape over the forecast period.
The publisher is expecting the entry of the introduction of 29 novel entrants over the forecast period of 2019-2029. In this report, the publisher has weighed the clinical and commercial potential of each NSCLC therapy to forecast market growth and identify new commercial opportunities.
Key Questions Answered
Key Highlights
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 NSCLC: Executive Summary
2.1 The NSCLC Market Will Expand to $32.9B in 2029
2.2 Targeting Large Patient Populations in the First Line, with a Focus on Establishing New Actionable Mutations and Label Expansions for Premium Products into Earlier Lines
2.3 Opportunities Remain for Tackling Primary and Acquired Resistance to Targeted and IO Based Therapies
2.4 First-in-Class Approvals for Novel Actionable Mutations and Targeting Resistance
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources Used
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC
5.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage at Diagnosis
5.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histological Types
5.4.6 Mutations Among Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma
5.4.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NSCLC
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for NSCLC, 2019-2029
5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC
5.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC
5.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC
5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage at Diagnosis
5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histological Type
5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Squamous Cell Carcinoma by Mutations: Genomic Biomarkers, EGFR and KRAS Mutations
5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Squamous Cell Carcinoma by Mutations
5.5.8 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NSCLC
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 COVID-19 Impact
5.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
6.5 China
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Increased Education, Application, and Refinement of Comprehensive Molecular Testing
8.3 Primary and Acquired Resistance to Immunotherapy
8.4 Personalized Approaches to Tackling Resistance
8.5 Improving Curative Options and Patient Outcomes for Those Without Actionable Mutations
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
10. Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Merck & Co.
10.4 AstraZeneca
10.5 Roche
10.6 Eli Lilly
10.7 BMS
10.8 Pfizer
10.9 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.10 Novartis
10.11 Future players
11. Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.1.1 Forecast
11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues
11.2 5EU
11.2.1 Forecast
11.2.2 Key Events
11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.3 Japan
11.4 US
11.5 China
