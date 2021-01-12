New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Pre-lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004243/?utm_source=GNW

8% from 2020 to 2027. Key factors that are driving the market include high prevalence of cervical cancer and increase in government initiatives for cervical cancer prevention and screening. However, complications and low acceptance associated with gynaecological procedures is likely to hinder the market growth.

Cervical cancer is one of the diseases with a greater possibility of prevention and treatment as it can be prevented with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination and managed effectively.However, it remains one of the severe threats to health of women globally.



On February 4, 2019, the Pan American Health Organization stated that cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among Latin American women.A medical device used to dilate the vagina to examine the cervix and vagina is called a vaginal speculum.



An annual pelvic examination is prescribed for women for mandatory screening of cervical cancer and abnormalities in women’s reproductive anatomy, such as cysts and cancers.The development in technology has allowed integrating the illumination system in the vaginal specula for better visualization and provide better treatment.



Rising government initiatives to prevent and screen cervical cancer would boost the demand for disposable vaginal specula.

Currently, the limited availability of medical care for conditions other than COVID-19 across the world has negatively impacted the pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market. Furthermore, the limited availability of healthcare staff across the globe would hamper the pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market growth.

Based on application, the South and Central America pre-lit disposable vaginal specula market is segmented into surgery and diagnostic. The surgery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the South and Central America pre-lit disposable vaginal specula market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to dominate the market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for South and Central America pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market included in the report are Brazilian National Cancer Institute (INCA); Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); National Health Service (NHS); and World Health Organization (WHO); among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001