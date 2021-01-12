Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulcerative Colitis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current UC market is overcrowded with cheap generic drugs for mild to moderate disease, expensive biologics such as anti-tumor necrosis factors (TNFs) and anti-integrins, and biosimilars for severe disease that are used as short- or long-term alternatives to surgical options.
The R&D within this space consists of 10 late-stage pipeline drugs with five oral formulations, more convenient dosing frequencies, novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and improved safety profiles and drug availability.
However, the pipeline products will be challenged by the increasing emergence of biosimilars, since the major brands will experience patent cliffs throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, all but one drug are being developed for moderate to severe UC, which will result in a crowded market.
This model covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline UC therapeutics. The model segments patients by severity, with mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe/fulminant segments. The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2029.
1 Tables & Figures
2 Ulcerative Colitis: Executive Summary
2.1 Large Growth is Expected for UC Market from 2019-2029
2.2 Competition and Biosimilar Threat Defines UC Market
2.3 Pipeline Products Partially Address Unmet Needs
2.4 Opportunities for Managing Severe/Fulminant Patients Remain
2.5 Subcutaneous Biologics and Oral Therapies to Drive Growth in UC Market
2.6 What Do Physicians and Payers Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
4.3 Symptoms
4.4 Quality of Life
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for UC (2019-2029)
5.6 Discussion
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.2 Treatment Overview
6.3 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs
6.4 US
6.5 5EU
6.6 Japan
6.7 Canada
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 KOL and Payer Opinion on the Impact of COVID-19
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Lack of Safe and Efficacious Treatment Alternatives
8.3 Improved Medical Management for Severe/Fulminant Patients
8.4 Biomarkers to Predict Responsiveness to Therapy and Prognosis
8.5 Standardization of Patient-Reported Outcomes
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
10. Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Johnson & Johnson
10.4 AbbVie
10.5 Takeda
10.6 Pfizer
10.7 Eli Lilly
10.8 EA Pharma
10.9 Galapagos
10.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.11 Arena Pharmaceuticals
11. Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.2 US
11.3 5EU
11.4 Japan
11.5 Canada
