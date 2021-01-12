Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal traderShore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
Company dealt inApplegreen Plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)Equities
Date of dealing11/01/2021

2.        DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a)      Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities acquiredHighest price paid (Note 3)Lowest price paid

(Note 3)
1,981
1,981		5.65 (EUR)
510.005 pence (GBP)		 5.65 (EUR)
510.005 pence (GBP)


Total number of securities disposedHighest price received (Note 3)Lowest price received

(Note 3)
1,981
1,981		5.675 (EUR)
509.9 pence (GBP)		5.675 (EUR)
509.9 pence (GBP)

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 4)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)		Price per unit

(Note 3)
    


(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
       

(ii)      Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 3)
   

3.      OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure12/01/2021
Contact nameMolly Adkin
Telephone number+44 207 647 8154
Name of offeree/offeror with which connectedApplegreen Plc
Nature of connection (Note 6)Broker