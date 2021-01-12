New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Kidney Stones Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type ; Treatment ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004240/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of the market is credited to the high incidence of renal stone diseases and a shift toward advanced technologies in kidney stone retrieval devices. However, the insufficiency of skill and knowledge required for advanced procedures hampers the market growth.

Kidney stone devices include a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripter, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheath.These tools are tube-like structure that is attached with a camera to visualize the position of stones inside the ureter, and tools such as lithotripter are used to break down stones into pieces, and stone basket helps hold the stones pieces together.



Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths allow the insertion of stone removal devices into the ureter.

The prevalence of kidney stones is growing significantly and is becoming very common among people.The notable change in dietary habits is a primary cause of development of kidney stones among masses.



The increased intake of proteins, calories, and animal fats is resulting in increased incidence of obesity among people.According to the Clinical-Epidemiological Profile of 106 Pediatric Patients with Urolithiasis In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil study, published in September 2018, urolithiasis/kidney stones occurrence in children was similar to adults.



The incidence of kidney stone among children and youngsters has increased in the last 30 years.Also, the majority of patients living with kidney diseases are diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.



The occurrence of kidney diseases is higher among men of older age. CKDu, also known as Mesoamerican nephropathy, is more prevalent in young men, and it is not related to diabetes and hypertension; it occurs in agricultural workers exposed to exhausting manual labor under extreme heat. Recent studies show that recurrent dehydration caused by occupational exposure to heat stress plays a crucial role in kidney disease development; however, other potential causal factors include exposure to agrochemicals, pesticides, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, heavy metals, infectious diseases (as hantavirus or leptospira), and other nephrotoxins. CKDu is one of the most common causes of premature death in young adult men in Guatemala countries. Kidney stones are likely to appear in people suffering from CKDu. Thus, the high incidences of renal stones result in a higher demand for renal stone retrieval devices in South and Central America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge in the region.As per the data of World meter, Brazil reported a total of 4,239,763 (129,575 deaths) COVID-19 instances, and Argentina recorded the count of 524,198 (10,907 deaths), as of September 11, 2020.



The governments have been imposing measures such as closing borders, imposing quarantine measures, and avoiding alternative surgery procedures, along with introducing a host of restrictions to keep people confined at home.Moreover, the outbreak has resulted in uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, fall of business confidence, and increasing panic among customer segments.



The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. The preventive measures taken by governments have significantly reduced people’s visits to healthcare facilities, in turn, hampering the growth of the kidney stone retrieval devices market.

Based on type, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.

Based on treatment, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, intracorporeal ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotripsy. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the South and Central America kidney stones retrieval devices market are the Ministry of Health (Brazil) and Global Kidney Health Atlas.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001