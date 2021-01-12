Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for antibiotics should grow from $44.4 billion in 2020 to reach $65.4 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the period of 2020-2025.
The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals, recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of non-branded generics.
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of antibiotics with detailed analysis of competitive environment between the companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, impact of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025, and a market share for key players.
The report segments the market for antibiotics based on product type, route of administration, application and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid). Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.
By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Product
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 9: Clinical Developments and Pipeline Products
Chapter 10: Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 11: Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13: Company Profiles
