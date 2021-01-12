Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This model report covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline asthma therapeutics. The model segments asthma patients by severity. The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2029.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Asthma: Executive Summary
2.1 Asthma Market to Experience Conservative Growth Over the Forecast Period
2.2 GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca Lead the Way
2.3 Unmet Needs Remain Surrounding Asthma Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Severe Patients
2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Addresses Needs for Personalized and Convenient Medications
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification of Disease Severity
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Asthma (2019-2029)
5.5.1 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma
5.5.2 Age-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma
5.5.3 Sex-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma
5.5.4 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma by Severity
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.1.1 Diagnosis
6.1.2 Treatment Guidelines and Clinical Practice
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Accurate Diagnosis
8.3 Personalized Therapies for Severe Asthma
8.4 Increased Patient Compliance
8.5 Lower Cost of Therapy
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.2.1 Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Inhibitors
9.2.2 CRTH2 Antagonist
9.2.3 Inhaled Corticosteroid/Long-Acting Beta-Agonist/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonist
9.3 Other Drugs in Development
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 AstraZeneca
10.4 Novartis
10.5 Roche/Genentech
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline
10.7 Teva
10.8 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.9 Merck
10.10 Chiesi
10.11 Regeneron/Sanofi
10.12 AB Science SA
11 Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.1.1 Forecast
11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues
11.2 US
11.2.1 Forecast
11.2.2 Key Events
11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.3 5EU
11.4 Japan
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta0ekt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: