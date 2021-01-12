New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Application ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004238/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to problems associated with dermatology treatment devices.

Dermatology is a medical field engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various nail, skin, and hair-related diseases, such as pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, and psoriasis.Dermatology is a specialty in both surgical and medical aspects.



Major devices used for derma treatments are lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices, and micro needling, among others.

The demand for cosmetic procedures increases with a rise in awareness about skin affections and multiple treatment methods.The ABME Brazilian Association of Aesthetic Medicine is the public organization that offers services such as aesthetic, aesthetic surgery, skin signs, lifting: facial and body, vascular aesthetics, RFQ yarn: facial and body, and micropositioning.



Further, various dermatology clinics offer services at cost-effective prices.Thus, cost-effective services and advanced dermatology procedures are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.



In 2018, around 9.7% of all cosmetic surgery procedures worldwide took place in Brazil. In the same year, the total number of plastic surgery procedures performed in Brazil amounted to nearly 2.3 million. Additionally, conferences such as the ICAD Brazil event, in August 2019, were held by the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Brazil. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, with a fraction of the per capita income of wealthy nations, in 2019, Brazil performed the highest number of plastic surgeries than any other country in the world. For nonsurgical procedures such as Botox, Brazil ranked third, behind the U.S. and Japan. Moreover, in Brazil, patients are taught to possess the “right to beauty.” In public hospitals, plastic surgeries are free or low-cost, and the government subsidizes nearly half a million surgeries every year. Therefore, the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is estimated to fuel the market growth.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge in the region.This pandemic will lead to lower imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further results into the shortage of medical supplies and other goods, resulting in a considerable price increase.



The countries in the region have registered an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days, with Brazil registering 5,848,959 cases and Argentina reporting 1,296,378 cases as of November 2020.Therefore, the dermatology treatment devices market in this pandemic is declining due to the reduced demand for dermatology treatments.



The countries mainly focus on treating COVID-19 patients and hence the appointments for the dermatological surgeries are postponed.

Based on product, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices, and microneedling. The lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the light therapy devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scars, warts and skin tags, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions, acne, tattoo removal, and hyperhidrosis. The skin rejuvenation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the hair removal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, SPA clinics, dermatology clinics, and surgical centers. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the South and Central America dermatology treatment devices market are International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and ABME Brazilian Association of Aesthetic Medicine, among others.





