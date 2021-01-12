Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is estimated to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rapidly escalating geriatric population. It has been estimated that by 2050, approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Aging, among other factors, is responsible for facet joints deterioration causing many spinal disorders. Thus, the rising occurrences of spine problems in the rising elderly population is estimated to augment the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market in the projected period.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/393
Key Highlights From The Report
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/393
Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:
To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027
Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: