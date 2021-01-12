Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and Network Sharing - New Era, New Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the potential impact of 5G on the growing trend of network sharing.

Opening with a thorough recap of traditional network-sharing mechanisms, it then examines how the various features and technologies associated with 5G (slicing, virtualisation, MIMO, DSS) could reconfigure technical options for the implementation of network sharing.

Three advanced use cases in Europe and China are analysed on how they best leverage 5G.

The onward surge of the trend is paving the way, the report concludes, for new business models in network sharing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction to network sharing

2.1. Coverage requirements and cost savings, the main drivers for network sharing

2.2. What is network sharing? Focus on the different forms of network sharing



3. 5G and network sharing: a raft of change

3.1. From coverage pressure to capacity pressures

3.2. 5G spectrum pushes for more densification in the network

3.3. Why greater network density is needed to support more capacity

3.4. Increased capacity also means more pressure on backhaul capacity

3.5. Massive MIMO and beamforming: their impact on network sharing

3.6. Towards more centralised baseband processing and mutualisation of radio resources

3.7. Network slicing: at the heart of 5G transformation capability

3.8. Towards new forms of spectrum sharing?



4. Status of network sharing in the world: Player strategies

4.1. Vodafone network sharing case study

4.2. Fastweb - WindTre case study

4.3. China Telecom and China Unicom case study

4.4. Case studies: summarised



5. Unleashing new business models

5.1. Network slicing facilitates vertical separation

5.2. The changes that 5G will bring to network sharing



List of tables and figures

Presentation of different network sharing architectures

Main pros and cons of the different frequency bands

How calling networks have evolved to accommodate more complex and demanding uses

Comparison of cell and massive MIMO coverage

Percentage of spectrum owned in each band vs competition

5G countries where Vodafone has a network sharing deal

MNO market share as of June 2020 and evolution 2018-2020, in Italy

What players offer, what they get from the sharing deal: Fastweb and WindTre

5G market forces in China as of mid-2020

Network slicing and sharing has evolved, from infrastructure-based to service-based competition

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

Fastweb

Fiber Cop

FlashFiber

Go

Iliad

Linkem

O2 UK

Orange

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

TIM

Vantage Towers

Vodafone

Wind Tre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at9346

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900