This report reviews the potential impact of 5G on the growing trend of network sharing.
Opening with a thorough recap of traditional network-sharing mechanisms, it then examines how the various features and technologies associated with 5G (slicing, virtualisation, MIMO, DSS) could reconfigure technical options for the implementation of network sharing.
Three advanced use cases in Europe and China are analysed on how they best leverage 5G.
The onward surge of the trend is paving the way, the report concludes, for new business models in network sharing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction to network sharing
2.1. Coverage requirements and cost savings, the main drivers for network sharing
2.2. What is network sharing? Focus on the different forms of network sharing
3. 5G and network sharing: a raft of change
3.1. From coverage pressure to capacity pressures
3.2. 5G spectrum pushes for more densification in the network
3.3. Why greater network density is needed to support more capacity
3.4. Increased capacity also means more pressure on backhaul capacity
3.5. Massive MIMO and beamforming: their impact on network sharing
3.6. Towards more centralised baseband processing and mutualisation of radio resources
3.7. Network slicing: at the heart of 5G transformation capability
3.8. Towards new forms of spectrum sharing?
4. Status of network sharing in the world: Player strategies
4.1. Vodafone network sharing case study
4.2. Fastweb - WindTre case study
4.3. China Telecom and China Unicom case study
4.4. Case studies: summarised
5. Unleashing new business models
5.1. Network slicing facilitates vertical separation
5.2. The changes that 5G will bring to network sharing
List of tables and figures
Companies Mentioned
