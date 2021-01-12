VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) has reported on preliminary metallurgical testing on a channel sample from SILVER FOX for recovery of a zirconium mineral concentrate. SILVER FOX is the fourth major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District and is enriched in zirconium content in comparison to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Resources (see Search Minerals new release October 22, 2020).
HIGHLIGHTS – ZIRCONIUM RECOVERY TESTING
|Product
|Mass, %
|Analysis, %
|Distribution, %
|ZrO2
|SiO2
|Fe2O3
|ZrO2
|SiO2
|Fe2O3
|LIMS Mag Conc.
|8.7
|1.09
|10.9
|87.4
|2.2
|1.3
|73.7
|WHIMS Mag Conc.
|8.3
|4.82
|42.4
|22.0
|9.4
|4.7
|17.8
|Float Rougher Conc.
|14.4
|22.2
|62.1
|2.26
|74.6
|12.1
|3.2
|Float 4th Clean Conc.
|3.1
|43.0
|36.4
|1.14
|31.3
|1.5
|0.3
|Head (direct)
|4.26
|73.0
|9.80
Greg Andrews, President/CEO states, “This test work demonstrates the potential to produce a zirconium/hafnium concentrate from the Silver Fox deposit. Furthermore, the use of WHIMS to recover a REE concentrate represents a potential breakthrough in processing. The treatment of a REE concentrate would dramatically reduce the size of a Direct Extraction plant for REE recovery. Similarly, the use of acids and bases and other reagents would be significantly reduced. Search Minerals will follow up on these results and test the processing method for application at Foxtrot, Deep Fox and Fox Meadow mineralization. Search Minerals appreciates and thanks ACOA and InnovateNL for their continued support received to undertake this study.”
Qualified Person:
Dr. David Dreisinger, Ph.D., P.Eng, is the Company's Vice President, Metallurgy, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who has supervised the preparation of and approved the technical information reported herein. The company will endeavour to meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological and assay (e.g., REE) data.
About Search Minerals Inc.
Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT, and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX.
Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador,(“InnovateNL”) and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency (“ACOA”). We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.
