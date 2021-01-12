BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building off its successful 2020 virtual Women in Agribusiness (WIA) events, U.S.-based HighQuest Group has announced the lineup of events for 2021, starting with the Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe virtual conference on 8-10 March 2021.



The three-day virtual event, with live content from exceptional speakers, will continue the year-round agribusiness conversation among the Women in Agribusiness (WIA) community, which is thousands strong and growing each day. The Summit will include two virtual tours, an integrated platform that is the portal to knowledge and networking, and the promise of connecting with speakers and attendees from several countries.

The agenda includes discussions on how upstream agriculture in the EU can be made more sustainable, opportunities in plant-based foods, supply chain challenges and possibilities, and a special two-hour strategic networking workshop. Speakers include Jaine Chisholm Caunt, director general of GAFTA; Geraldine Kutas, director general, European Crop Protection Association; and Dorothy Dalton, CEO of 3Plus International Ltd. Registration is now open, along with the chance to take a peek at the 2020 U.S. event to learn more about the conference.

“If the last year has shown anything, it is that staying connected is imperative to advancing your business,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, event director and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group, the parent company of Women in Agribusiness. “Our commitment in providing networking opportunities to nurture and expand, as well as the knowledge and know-how to stay relevant, has not waivered during a year of unknowns, and we are grateful to continue to service the WIA community.”

Along those lines, WIA announced the start of its European WIA Meet Up dates for 2021. WIA Meet Ups are a night of networking from the comfort of one’s own home, while making new contacts and building new business relationships. Admission is free to WIA members (US$10 for non-members), and one can join and register here: womeninag.com/membership.

2021 Virtual WIA Meet Up – Europe

Thursday, 14 January – 6 p.m. CET

Thursday, 11 February – 6 p.m. CET

Connect with Opportunity

In keeping with opening new doors within the ag sector, Women in Agribusiness has introduced the WIA Career Connector. The multi-tiered website offers opportunities for both employers and job seekers in its goal to connect talent with opportunity. Visitors to the site – careers.womeninag.com – can post new jobs, examine featured jobs, search by candidate, and get assistance with resume creation, job interview skills and much more. The world’s largest food and ag companies are already using the WIA Career Connector, and its contents will be freely shared with the WIA community of over 10,000.

Visit womeninag.com to make plans now to join the burgeoning WIA community in 2021. Also visit us @Womeninagri, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Women in Agribusiness

The annual Women in Agribusiness Summit in the U.S., which started in 2012, is renowned for annually convening close to 1,000 of the country’s female agribusiness decision-makers, with 30 percent at the CEO/executive level and another 25 percent at department management level. Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe debuted in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2015, which was praised by an executive in attendance for being “a solutions-oriented event that also brought up current trends in the market” and “a uniquely-focused agricultural event for women”.

WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership , WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Scholarships , and the WIA Today blog. Learn more at womeninag.com.

