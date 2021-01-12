Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, worldwide alternative proteins market valuation reached USD 14.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow considerably over 2020-2025. Rising demand for plant-based meat products among people due to growing health consciousness and clinical reasons like allergies to dairy items is driving the industry growth.

The authors of the report have studied the market through multiple categorizations, including product type, application spectrum, and geographical scope. Moreover, figures and statistical data concerning important parameters such as revenue contribution, growth rate forecasts, and market share of each segment are validated in the study. In addition, several leading companies are profiled to provide a holistic understanding of the competitive arena.

Furthermore, unlike red meat, which is major generator of GHGs, the processing of alternative proteins products is eco-friendly. In this context, rising environmental concerns are also accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, increasing R&D activities by manufacturers are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 impact

The coronavirus pandemic caused a big retreat for meat consumption due to temporary shutdown of processing sites, grow number of sick workers, and concerns regarding health as the contagion is supposedly an animal-borne disease. This in turn has favored the growth of plant-based food manufacturers, subsequently accelerating global alternative proteins market expansion.

In view of the decline in meat demand, companies such as Impossible Foods Inc., Beyond Meat, Inc., and and Tofurky Co., are scaling up production amid the pandemic and are also providing discounts on their plant-based offerings to strengthen their position in the marketplace.

Product landscape review

Soy protein currently accounts for majority of global alternative proteins market share and will likely continue showcasing strong growth trends over the assessment period. Rising consumer awareness regarding various medical benefits of soy and its increasing application in snacks, wafers, and other food products are supporting the segmental growth.

Meanwhile, pea segment will also witness an increased demand in the approaching years as it is considered to be a protein-rich and high-quality option for veggie lovers, vegans, lactose intolerant consumers, and people who are eyeing nutrient rich substitutes.

Application scope overview

Global alternative proteins market share from food and beverages segment is increasing at a significant rate, attributable to escalating demand for plant-based proteins across all age groups, along with high use of pea proteins and insects in animal feed.

Geographical outlook

Asia Pacific alternative proteins industry size is expected to accrue notable gains over the forecast timeframe. The growth is creditable to presence of a large vegetable consuming populace, in line with the rising popularity of vegan lifestyle among the masses. Moreover, lifestyle changes, growing cognizance about protein rich health supplements, and increasing acceptance of plant-based products are boosting the sales of alternative proteins in the region.

Global Alternative Proteins Market Product Type [Value (USD Million), 2015-2025]

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Insect Protein

Alternative Dairy

Cultured Meat

Protein

Others





Global Alternative Proteins Market Application Spectrum [Value (USD Million), 2015-2025]

Food and Beverages

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Animal Feed

Others





Global Alternative Proteins Market Geographical Fragmentation [Value (USD Million), 2015-2025]

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Belgium

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Global Alternative Proteins Market Company Profiles [Value (USD Million), 2015-2025]

Protix

Enterra Corp.

AgriProtein

Glanbia plc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Ingredion, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Tate & Lyle plc

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Product (2019 & 2025)

5.2 Soy Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Insect Protein- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Pea Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Alternative Dairy - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins - By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 Nutrition and Health Supplements - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Food and Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Animal Feed - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market : By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. North America Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy , Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

9. Europe Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy , Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

9.5 Europe Alternative Proteins Market: Country Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: : An Analysis (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Alternative Proteins Market

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy , Cultured Meat, Whey Protein and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: Country Analysis

11. Global Alternative Proteins Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Alternative Proteins Market Drivers

11.2 Global Alternative Proteins Market Restraints

11.3 Global Alternative Proteins Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Product (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Application (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13. Competitive Analysis

13.1 Market Share Analysis

