Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Meal Kit Market, by Food Type (Fresh & Processed Food), States (California, New York, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois), Ordering Methods, Food Category, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Meal Kit Market is anticipated to be US$ 6.39 Billion by 2026.



In the United States Meal kit industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segment in the food and beverages sector. A meal kit is a subscription-based food service business model, where a customer gets a pre-cooked meal or half-cooked food products regularly to their home or desired place. This service is promoted as personalization of the food and beverage industry that is becoming a popular trend for the metropolitan population.



As of now, more than 150 meal kit companies are operating in the United States. Companies like Blue Apron, Home Chef, Kroger, Marley Spoon Inc, and Goodfood are investing heavily in United States Meal Kit Market. As the disposable income among millennial is increasing and time-crunch to prepare complete food are helping to grow the meal kits market in the United States. Meal Kits also have other benefits as it supports the consumer in cooking exotic dishes with proper ingredients and recipes.



The Impact of COVID-19 on Meal Kit Industry



Coronavirus has disrupted most of the industry negatively, but it has raised the demand for Meal Kits in the United States. This growth is due to the demand of customer for safe food during the lockdown. Since most food outlets and restaurants were closed during this period. In this report, we have covered all the insight for United States Meal Kit Market affected by COVID-19.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Meal Kits Market



6. Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Ordering Methods

6.3 By Product Category

6.4 By Cities



7. Market by Product Type

7.1 Fresh Food

7.2 Process Food



8. Market by Ordering Methods

8.1 Exclusive Online

8.2 Exclusive In-Store

8.3 Online & In-store



9. Market by Product Category

9.1 Vegetarian

9.2 Non-Vegetarian



10. Market by Cities

10.1 California

10.2 New York

10.3 Texas

10.4 Florida

10.5 Pennsylvania

10.6 Illinois

10.7 Others



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Sales Analysis

11.2 Goodfood

11.3 HelloFresh

11.4 Marley Spoon Inc

11.5 Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/617xfl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900