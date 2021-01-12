12 January 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Change of Company Secretary

The Company announces that, following a review by the Board, JTC (UK) Limited (“JTC”) has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective 15 January 2021.

JTC will replace the Company’s current Company Secretary, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited (“Canaccord”), however, Canaccord remain the Company’s Administrator. The Board would like to thank Canaccord for its services as Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

About JTC

JTC is part of JTC PLC, a publicly listed, award-winning provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Founded in 1987, we have c.900 people working across our global office network and are trusted to administer assets of c.US$130 billion.

As a specialist provider of outsourced administration services, including corporate governance and company secretarial services, JTC is committed to supporting its clients in achieving the highest levels of corporate governance.