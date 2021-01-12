Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extremity Replacement Implants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for extremities replacement implants. Market forecasts and competitive analyses are provided for the shoulder, elbow, ankle, and small joint arthroplasty devices markets. Geographic segments covered by this analysis comprise the US, Japan, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the rest of world (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

arthroplasty procedure volumes

an overview of extremities arthroplasty implant technology

related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

in-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Shoulder Arthroplasty

1.1 Indications

1.2 Types of shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.1 Total shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.2 Reverse total shoulder arthroplasty

1.2.3 Shoulder hemiarthroplasty

1.2.4 Shoulder resurfacing

1.2.5 Revision shoulder arthroplasty

1.3 Procedure volumes

1.4 Products

1.5 Market analysis

1.6 Competitive analysis

1.7 Bibliography



2. Elbow Arthroplasty

2.1. Indications for elbow arthroplasty

2.2 Issues related to elbow arthroplasty

2.3 Types of elbow arthroplasty

2.4 Types of elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.1 Linked elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.2 Unlinked elbow arthroplasty implants

2.4.3 Convertible elbow implants

2.5 Procedure volumes

2.6 Products

2.7 Market analysis

2.8 Competitive analysis

2.9 Bibliography



3. Ankle Arthroplasty

3.1 Indications for ankle arthroplasty

3.2 Implant materials and designs

3.3 Ankle replacement surgery

3.4 Procedure volumes

3.5 Products

3.6 Market analysis

3.7 Competitive analysis

3.8 Bibliography



4. Small Joint Arthroplasty

4.1 Anatomy

4.2 Indications

4.3 Products

4.4 Market analysis

4.5 Competitive analysis



