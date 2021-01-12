New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Floor Care Polymers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, Function, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004231/?utm_source=GNW

The floor care polymers such as acrylic, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and biopolymers are used in adhesives, film formulations, floor finish coatings, and strippers, etc. to fix the tiles, marbles, or granite with bed techniques. These adhesives act as a replacement to the traditional thick bed techniques of cement and sand. Additionally, these adhesives are suitable for fixing dense and concrete surfaces and help in saving cost as they reduce the need for replacing old tiles with the new ones. The floor care polymers in floor finish coatings have been reliable and time tested products used for floor protection. Different types of polymers such as polyaspartic, epoxy, concrete epoxy, and urethane are available for the floor finish coatings. They help in healing the concrete cracks and making the floor smoother and stronger. Besides the inherent properties, other benefits such as hardness, gloss, toughness, scuff resistance, detergent resistance, and slip resistance drive the growth of the floor care polymers market.

Based on application, the floor care polymers market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.In 2019, the industrial segment dominated the market.



Industrial flooring plays a very crucial role in productivity, safety, and housekeeping.The industrial flooring has changed with time from conventional cement flooring to tiles and dust free monolithic floors.



The floor care polymers such as polyurethane and epoxy are used in making industrial floors, which ensures durability and enhanced service lives.The advantages of using the floor care polymers for different industrial flooring are that they offer good impact resistance, better scratch resistance, durable finish, fast setting time and prove ideal for the removal of stubborn stains.



Moreover, these polymers provide better stability to thermal variations and offer excellent bond strength.

COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.In South America, Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.



South America’s government has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19.It is predicted that South America region will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the US, which are important trade partners.



Containment measures in several South America countries will reduce economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors for at least up to next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.

The overall South America floor care polymers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South America floor care polymers market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South America floor care polymers market. Arkema Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; The Dow Chemical Company; Zschimmer & Schwarz, Inc.; and Stahl Holdings B.V. are among a few players operating in the South America floor care polymers market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001