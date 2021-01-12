Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the wholesale industry "Four Wholesale Trends for 2021 - Affects of eCommerce"



In 2020 many wholesalers found that a lack of supply chain visibility resulted in unexpected customer demand and limited supply availability.



In 2021, analysts predict that the wholesale sector will learn from these challenges and increasingly focus on technologies that enable intelligent supply chain planning to give increased visibility into customer demand and supply.



Wholesalers may also face price increases for storage facilities as a result of the COVID-19 related boom in eCommerce which has increased the demand for industrial space used for storage. It is predicted that the demand for storage facilities will remain high in 2021.



Continued eCommerce demand accelerated the trend of wholesalers drop shipping orders on retailers’ behalf. It is likely that this trend will continue in 2021 as a result of investments by wholesalers in fulfilment infrastructure.



Rising eCommerce popularity is not confined to the B2C sector. Traditional B2B sales channels are becoming less popular with many purchasing professionals preferring to research products online. In 2021 it is expected that there will be more investment in eCommerce technology to provide B2B customers with the experience they have come to expect.



The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on the wholesale sector such as:

Wholesale Trade in the US - Industry Market Research Report

Wholesale Trade, Nondurable Goods (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database

International Wholesale - Transition to Growth- Strategies, Portfolio of Services, Operational Considerations, and Case Studies

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit"Four Wholesale Trends for 2021 - Affects of eCommerce"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900