Rising cases of lactose intolerance among the consumers are driving the North America vegan cheese market.



Lactose intolerance is the consumer’s incapacity to digest significant amounts of lactose present in milk and milk products.The demand for lactose-free food products, such as vegan cheese, is driven by increased incidence of food allergies and intolerances.



Consumers with lactose intolerance fail to break down all the lactose into its absorbable components, glucose, and simple sugars galactose.Instead, the lactose particles pass through the gastrointestinal tract intact and cause intolerance symptoms.



North America has experienced a rise in cases of lactose intolerance that has favored the growth of the vegan cheese market.

In terms of source, the almond milk segment led the North America vegan cheese market in 2019.Almond milk cheese is one of the most used sources for vegan cheese preparation.



Almond milk naturally contains higher fat content, which provides the cheese with a smoother texture without an astringent taste.The high nutritional profile of almond milk has increased its demand for preparing vegan cheese.



Almond milk has attracted health-conscious consumers as it is low in calories.Scientific studies have shown that almond milk consumption is known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hence has been recommended by consumers.



Thus, the high nutritional profile of almond milk has been one of the major contributing factors for its source base in the vegan cheese production.

Daiya foods Inc.; Field roast; Follow Your Heart; Galaxy nutritional foods, Inc.; Good planet foods; Kite Hill; Miyoko’s Creamery; Uprise foods LLC; and Wayfare are among the key players operating in the market in this region.

At present, major countries in North America are under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In the high-impact countries in the region, isolation and social distancing measures have been put in place.



The lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the North America vegan cheese market as the demand for these solutions has declined over the past couple of months.The US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease in this region.



The outbreak and measures taken to contain the infection spread are likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region, mainly due to disruptions in supply and distribution chain. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities would also impact market growth.

The overall North America vegan cheese market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America vegan cheese market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America vegan cheese market.

