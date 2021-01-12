Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Vacuum Cleaner Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types (Canister,Deep Cleaner or Carpet Cleaner, Handheld, Upright, Others (Robotic, Sweeper)),by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the past few years, the Indian vacuum cleaner market witnessed substantial growth on account of the increasing income of Indians and the demand for a better lifestyle. The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of vacuum cleaners in India as the unavailability of domestic help made people switch to modern ways of cleaning and this would act in favor of the vacuum cleaner industry in the coming years. Additionally, government initiatives such as the "100% FDI", which allows 51% of foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail and 100% foreign direct investment in single-brand retail which in turn would attract a lot of foreign players in the years to come.

According to this research, the India Vacuum Cleaner Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2020-2026. Based on types, deep cleaner or carpet cleaner dominated the Indian vacuum cleaner market share in 2019 owing to its special advantage of powerful suction, large storage, and capabilities to clean wet and dry surfaces. Also, its high cleaning capacity makes it useful for both residential and commercial purposes.

Vacuum cleaners are widely accepted and in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors they are used for cleaning. However, the residential sector holds the highest revenue share due to its usability on different surfaces and a wide variety of vacuum cleaners make a good investment for quick cleaning.

The India vacuum cleaner market report comprehensively covers the India vacuum cleaner market forecast by types, distribution channels, and regions. India vacuum cleaner market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India vacuum cleaner market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the India Vacuum Cleaner Market Report

Historical Data of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview Revenues & Volume for the Period 2016-2019.

India Vacuum Cleaner Market Size & India Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast of Revenues & Volume until 2026.

Historical Data of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, for the Period 2016-2019.

Market Size & Forecast of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues & Volume, By Types, until 2026.

Historical Data of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2016-2019.

Market Size & Forecast of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, until 2026.

Historical Data of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2016-2019.

Market Size & Forecast of India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Porter's Five Force Analysis

India Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends & Industry Life Cycle

Market Opportunity Assessment

India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Market Trends

India Vacuum Cleaner Market Share and Players Market Share

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

3.1.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2026F)

3.2.India Vacuum Cleaner Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.3. India Vacuum Cleaner Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4. India Vacuum Cleaner Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends

6. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview, By Types

6.1. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

6.1.1.India Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

6.1.2. India Deep Cleaner or Carpet Cleaner Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

6.1.3. India Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

6.1.4. India Upright Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

6.1.5. India Others Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues (2016-2026F)

6.2. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)

6.2.1.India Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2.2.India Deep Cleaner or Carpet Cleaner Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2.3.India Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2.4.India Upright Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume (2016-2026F)

6.2.5.India Others Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume (2016-2026F)

6.3. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Price Trend, By Types (2016-2026F)

7. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

7.1. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue Share, By Distribution Channel (2019 & 2026F)

7.1.1.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Online Channel (2016-2026F)

7.1.2.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Offline Channel (2016-2026F)

8. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview, By Regions

8.1. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue Share, By regions (2019 & 2026F)

8.1.1.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2016-2026F)

8.1.2.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Western Region (2016-2026F)

8.1.3.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2016-2026F)

8.1.4.India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2016-2026F)

9. India Vacuum Cleaner Market - Key Performance Indicators

10. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types (2026F)

10.2. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Distribution Channel (2026F)

10.3. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions (2026F)

11. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Landscape

11.1. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue share, By Companies, 2019

11.2. India Vacuum Cleaner Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited

12.2. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

12.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.4. Kent RO Systems Ltd.

12.5. Dyson

12.6. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

12.7. Roots Multiclean Ltd.

12.8. LG Corp.

12.9. Panasonic Corporation

12.10. Taurus Group

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer



