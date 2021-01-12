SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, an IoT technology leader, today announced that the reliable connectivity provided by the Aeris Fusion IoT Network (Fusion) has helped Bboxx, a next generation utility that manufactures, distributes and finances decentralised solar powered systems in the developing world, deliver clean energy to over one million African citizens.



Bboxx’s core products are a range of solar home systems that enable both individuals and small businesses to power appliances—from lights and mobile phones to refrigerators and computers. Bboxx installs the Aeris global subscriber identity module (SIM) at the point of manufacture, reducing both supply chain costs and deployment time. By utilising Aeris' single global access point name (APN), the Bboxx solar system can also be deployed anywhere in the world, even in the most remote locations, on a simple plug-and-play basis, without any requirement to configure local network settings.

Since partnering with Aeris in 2017, Bboxx has utilised Aeris’ multi-carrier connectivity, ensuring that Bboxx is able to deploy its devices faster than if it relied on one single carrier, whilst having the support from Aeris to scale to new markets. The continued expansion of Bboxx in Africa is also assisted by Aeris’ global SIM, which is deployed at the point of manufacture, enabling Bboxx to reduce its supply chain costs and solution deployment time.

The collaboration between Aeris and Bboxx means that Bboxx devices have reliable IoT connectivity no matter where in the world they are deployed, allowing products to be remotely monitored and expediting deployment timeframes. Companies like Bboxx operate in the most remote locations, with products purpose-built for off-grid rural environments, require a reliable mobile network that provides consistent connectivity worldwide to enable effortless remote monitoring of energy systems. To overcome these many life-critical, energy-delivery issues, there is significant need for reliable GSM and CDMA connectivity to deliver functional, energy saving solutions.

Christopher Baker-Brian, co-founder and managing director at Bboxx, said “Aeris' high-quality service and IoT expertise have assisted Bboxx to deliver clean energy solutions to communities and households in eleven countries in Africa with minimal deployment time. By partnering with companies like Aeris, we are making reliable and clean energy more accessible as we continue our mission to unlock potential and transform lives.”

Paul Tarsey, IoT Solutions Consultant, Aeris, comments: “Aeris’ ability to offer high-quality IoT connectivity at the most optimised total cost of ownership ensures that Bboxx’s solar systems are operational and reliable no matter where they are deployed. We look forward to continuing to help assist Bboxx to expand their capabilities and deliver clean energy to people throughout the world.”

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, they have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road-tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, Aeris is keenly aware that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and they pride themselves on making it simpler.

About Bboxx

Bboxx is a next generation utility, transforming lives and unlocking potential through access to energy. Bboxx manufactures, distributes and finances decentralised solar powered systems in developing countries. It is scaling through forging strategic partnerships and its innovative technology Bboxx Pulse®, a comprehensive management platform using IoT technology. Through affordable, reliable, and clean utility provision, Bboxx is bringing people into the digital economy, creating new markets, and enabling economic development in off-grid communities and those living without a reliable grid connection. The company is positively impacting the lives of more than one million people with its products and services in over 35 markets, directly contributing to 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

So far, Bboxx has deployed more than 350,000 solar home systems. Bboxx has over 800 staff across nine offices including in Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Togo, with its head office in the UK and its manufacturing operations in China. In 2019, Bboxx was the winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category – testament to the way the company is making a meaningful difference to people’s lives around the world. You can find further information about Bboxx on its website: https://www.bboxx.com/

