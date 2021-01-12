Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the credible estimates, global industrial ceramics market was remunerated at USD 18119.23 million in the year 2019 and is predicted to grow substantially through 2025. The growth trends are backed by widespread product application across electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, and defense & security sectors owing its ability to provide high efficiency even in extreme weather conditions.

The report scrutinizes the worldwide industrial ceramics industry landscape based on different segments, including material terrain, and end-use industry gamut. It also documents the market share held by each segment, along with their growth prospects. Moreover, the overall market is divided into several regions for thorough understanding and conclusions are drawn based on credible data. Major players defining the competitive dashboard of the market are enlisted, alongside their business profiles, product portfolio, and revenue stake held by them.

Moreover, emerging markets of India, China, and Japan, in consort with surging investments in North America and South America regions will offer lucrative opportunities for global industrial ceramics industry partakers.

Outlining material gamut:

Industry experts claim that alumina segment is poised to lead the worldwide industrial ceramics market forecast over the analysis timeframe, attributable to the material’s affordability and rising popularity. Alumina possesses numerous beneficial properties like superior chemical and thermal stability, strong ionic inter-atomic bonding, high strength, and thermal as well as electrical insulation, which in turn encourage adoption of alumina ceramics across an array of applications.

Elaborating end-use industry spectrum:

Global industrial ceramics market share from electrical & electronics vertical is anticipated to soar significantly during 2020-2025, on account of flourishing telecommunication sector. Ceramics are used in transducers, sensors, data storage devices, and actuators for they have excellent optical, magnetic, and electrical properties. They also showcase high electrical resistivity and low dielectric constant, making them ideal for insulators and integrated circuit substrates.

Unveiling regional landscape:

As per the seasoned analysts, Asia Pacific industrial ceramics market size is projected to expand momentously through 2025, owing to shifting preference for ceramics as alternative to plastic and metal. Industrial ceramics are environment friendly and reliable. They are resistant to corrosion, stretching, bending, and melting, hence are employed extensively across varied sectors.

Elucidating competitive terrain:

Major player influencing global industrial ceramics industry trends include Industrial Ceramic Products Inc., A&B Industrial Ceramics LLC, LSP Industrial Ceramics Inc., Schaefer Industrial Ceramics, Anderman Ceramics, Elan Technology, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Carborundum Universal Limited, CeramTec, and Kyocera Corp.

Global Industrial Ceramics Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Alumina Ceramics

Silicon Carbide

Others

Global Industrial Ceramics Market End-Use Industry Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Industrial Ceramics Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Asia Pacific

South Korea

India

Japan

China

Europe

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Germany

North America

United States

Canada

Global Industrial Ceramics Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Industrial Ceramic Products Inc.

A&B Industrial Ceramics LLC

LSP Industrial Ceramics Inc.

Schaefer Industrial Ceramics

Anderman Ceramics

Elan Technology

Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Limited

CeramTec

Kyocera Corp.

