SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Pluralsight, Inc., RealPage, Inc., and Principal Real Estate Income Fund. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Barr Law Group is investigating Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On January 7, 2021, Sarepta revealed that its one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not show benefits compared to a placebo. Following this news, Sarepta stock dropped roughly 49.7%, during after-market trading, and opened at $85.00 on January 8, 2021. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

Barr Law Group is investigating Pluralsight, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP)

Barr Law Group is investigating RealPage, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RealPage’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: PGZ)

Barr Law Group is investigating Principal Real Estate Income Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@barrlaw.com

(619) 400-4966

www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@barrlaw.com

619-400-4966

501 W Broadway Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

www.barrlaw.com