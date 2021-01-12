Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Equipment Services (MES) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most significant factor fueling the MES market growth is the overall rising healthcare industry along with the penetration of high-tech medical devices, globally. Ongoing innovation and development of advanced medical equipment continue to offer healthcare organizations better capabilities and a higher level of accuracy in medical diagnostics and care delivery. However, the acquisition of the latest and state of art equipment leads to humongous capital investments for the hospitals. In addition, with dynamic requirements and changes in demand for various healthcare services, medical equipment is rendered to become short-lived.



Moreover, procurement, maintenance, and servicing of the latest medical equipment require detailed technical knowledge in various aspects such as product design, operation, capabilities, and functions. Thereby, hospitals face immense financial and technical challenges when it comes to maintaining an in-house team of experts for medical equipment procurement, maintenance, and replacement. MES has emerged as one of the most effective solutions providing healthcare organizations a feasible way of procuring medical equipment and related services.



Implementing MES can save up to 20-25% of its overheads on equipment as compared to traditional manual management. Over the period of time, MES has witnessed significant adoption (majorly in the U.S. and Western Europe) due to poor capital expenditure planning, insufficient service management, and the need for maintaining upgraded equipment in organizations. With the rising overall healthcare IT spending, the demand for MES is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period.



In 2019, the global MES market was dominated by the end-to-end engagement model. The segment contributed to more than 50% of the global market revenue in the same year. End-to-end MES refers to a set of managed services that encompass the entire service portfolio related to the equipment of any organization. Since these solutions include all of the equipment/technology-related processes, consumer organizations have a large room for further streamlining their internal processes thereby achieving significant cost savings.



Factors such as the need for comprehensive procurement of medical equipment along with the inclusion of all types of services associated have led to the higher adoption of the end-to-end model among the hospitals. However, with changing medical requirements and technological advancements in medical devices, the on-demand engagement model for various MES contracts is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.



In 2019, the global managed equipment services market was dominated, in terms of revenue and adoption, by the North American region. The region is mainly backed by the U.S. having stringent regulations on healthcare facilities as well as organizations. Healthcare organizations and facilities across the U.S. and Canada have strong penetration of MES solutions. The region has the presence of the two major Europe-based companies viz. Siemens Healthineers and Koninklijke Philips NV.



Europe follows North America, in terms of revenue and adoption, accounting for the second-largest share, worldwide. The two regions, collectively, are estimated to retain their dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming years. The market here is largely backed by Japan, South Korea, and Australia. India and China are potential markets for MES solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Managed Equipment Services Market

2.2 Global Managed Equipment Services Market, By Engagement Model, 2019, (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global Managed Equipment Services Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product and Market Insights

3.1.1 Global Managed Equipment Services Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Trends Analysis and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Risk Mitigation and Reduced Capital Investments

3.3.2 Reduction in Training and Human Resource Costs

3.3.3 Steadily Rising Medical Devices Industry Worldwide

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.4.1 Financing Issues at the MES Providers' Side

3.5 Market Opportunity

3.5.1 Healthcare Providers in Emerging Economies

3.6 See-Saw Analysis

3.6.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.7 Competitive Landscape

3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Managed Equipment Services Vendors

3.7.2 Leading player's strategies



Chapter 4 Global Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 End-to-end MES

4.3 On-demand MES



Chapter 5 North America Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 North America MES Market Analysis, By Engagement Model, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.3 North America Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.3.1 U.S.

5.3.1.1 U.S. MES Market Analysis, By Engagement Model, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.3.2 Rest of North America



Chapter 6 Europe Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Latin America Managed Equipment Services Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers)

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Europe B.V.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Stryker Corporation

Cardiac Services, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Healthcare Technologies International

Asteral Ltd.

ClearMedi Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Serco Group

MTS Health Ltd.

Medipass Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3vlq9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900