The data center fabric market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5%



The increased usage of complex interactive applications, expansion of internet services and activity, and the constant advancement of technology has prompted the need for faster data rates, more computing resources, more storage to handle the volume of data being generated, and automated smart data center networks that could adapt to accommodate the dynamic processing requirements of distributed applications. The data center fabric has been hinted at by switch fabric and foreshadowed by grid computing.



While high-speed, critical transaction processing still relies on the latest and highest performing data center hardware and software, trends, such as security, software-defined networks (SDN), hybrid cloud, and Big Data are essential to deliver higher levels of financial services to clients, while at the same time reducing risk and saving costs.



With the aid of data center fabrics, physical resources are being virtualized into logical pools. Instead of each application having its own set of IT resources, applications fetch required resources from the logical pools, thus optimizing IT resource utilization.



Majority of the largest Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors are utilizing health system IT to support and optimize EHRs. Also, according to the statistics from CIO magazine, the healthcare industry is witnessing exponential growth in data, from 500 petabytes (PB) in 2013 to an estimated 25,000 PB by 2020.



Witnessing massive growth in demand for cloud-based applications and the use of new technologies like AI, machine learning, and AR/VR, the current large and growing community of cloud builders require a unique level of customization and flexibility from networking components to operate and monitor sprawling data centers.



Key Market Trends



Switches Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



Fabric switches play a dynamic role in decreasing infrastructure costs by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for congregating server and storage networking in data centers sharing a common infrastructure.

Fabric infrastructure is scalable allowing data centers to propagate with growing demands of the organization in the future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks decreases by a massive margin when equated to the traditional networks.

Increasing the cost of electricity, cloud adoption, and big data storage necessity is motivating organizations to install fabric products in their data centers to decrease the overall cost of operating data centers and escalate the capacity at the same time.

Efficient fabric switches also decrease the overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by an important margin. Rising IT infrastructure demand of firms to increase business performance by providing application solutions to its customers at any place and at any time need flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in servers.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



North America has shown remarkable growth in data center infrastructure solutions. The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics, and cloud computing is driving the demand for the new data center infrastructures.

However, the increase in data center infrastructures leads to high demand for the data center fabric market. The increased deployment of multi-core processor-based servers, growing demand for virtualized servers that aid in running multiple application on a single server, and the need for high-speed data transfer systems, leads to increase in need for the high bandwidth networking fabric market.

The United States currently has the highest number of data centers globally and is witnessing robust growth in terms of volume of big data and traffic due to the increase in the number of hyperscale data centers. According to Cisco Systems, the amount of big data in data center storage worldwide is expected to reach 403 exabytes by 2021, of which a large share will be accounted for by the US.

Competitive Landscape



The data center fabric market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The companies are competing against each other to capture the growing market, especially that of mega data centers. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, among others.



